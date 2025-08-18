Cheyanne takes on abseil challenge to raise funds for OpenSight after life-changing support for son with sight loss

OpenSight is proud to announce that a dedicated parent, Cheyanne, inspired by the charity’s life-changing support for their son, Hugo, will be taking on a daring abseil challenge to raise vital funds and awareness for sight loss support services in Hampshire.

Hugo was diagnosed with Cerebral Visual Impairment (CVI) after being born prematurely, Cheyanne has shared their personal journey of how OpenSight became a lifeline for their family. Hugo’s early symptoms included uncontrolled eye movements, leading to years of uncertainty before his diagnosis.

“This is where OpenSight stepped in,” Cheyanne explained. “They provide family groups and activities for children with visual loss or impairment. We were able to meet new parents and families going through the same struggles as us, learning to understand sight loss. As a parent, I’ll do anything possible to educate myself about my child’s condition, and I’ve always had them to talk to when I needed support.”

Through family activities, day trips, and practical help, OpenSight has given Hugo opportunities and experiences his family will treasure forever. “

Three children enjoy an evening at Glow Marwell light trail, with one child in a stroller and two standing beside, smiling in warm coats and boots under glowing blue lights.
Three children enjoy an evening at Glow Marwell light trail, with one child in a stroller and two standing beside, smiling in warm coats and boots under glowing blue lights.

To be honest, I’m absolutely terrified about this abseil,” she said, “but I’ll do anything to support my son and the people around him. OpenSight has supported us through some very hard times.”

Cheyanne also highlighted the importance of greater public understanding of sight loss: “Sight loss and visual impairments are more common than many people think. I never imagined I’d have to adapt my life this way, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

"If I could say anything, it would be for people to educate themselves more and for the world to be inclusive for everyone. Not everyone has the support network Hugo does, and that’s why groups like OpenSight need to continue. Raising money helps keep these groups going, but awareness and education are things money can’t buy.”

OpenSight, established in 1922, is an independent local charity supporting people of all ages diagnosed with sight loss conditions. The charity provides high-quality information, advice, and community-based services.

For more information on how to support OpenSight or take on your own fundraising challenge, visit www.opensight.org.uk

