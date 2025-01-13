Chichester District Council - Tuesday 21 January, 6pm - Public Question

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the 1st of May, 1807, the Abolition of Slave Trade Act received royal assent. The Royal Navy was then ordered to enforce the global abolition of the slave trade which it did successfully at the cost of thousands of casualties among ratings and officers.

To commemorate this extraordinary world-wide effort of the Royal Navy, the sculptor Vincent Gray has created a memorial statue.

The statue was intended to be erected in Portsmouth, but that city has refused to provide a plinth. Will Chichester instead provide a fitting location?

This request will be submitted to Chichester District Council at the full Council meet on Tuesday, January 21.