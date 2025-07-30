Chichester International Film Festival unveils ambitious 2025 programme with UK premieres, special guests, groundbreaking cinema and a new pop-up auditorium

The Chichester International Film Festival has launched its 2025 programme, marking the 33rd edition of the UK’s premier regional film event. Running from 8 - 24 August, the Festival once again brings world cinema, premieres, film discussions and unforgettable experiences to Chichester and the surrounding area.

Festival Director, Walter Francisco comments: “Each year, we aim to expand the boundaries of what a regional film festival can offer - and 2025 is no exception. From powerful premieres and compelling documentaries to live music and immersive events, we’re proud to present a programme that truly celebrates the art of cinema in all its forms. Whether you're drawn to world cinema, timeless classics, or bold new voices, this year’s Festival promises to surprise, inspire and connect audiences across Chichester and beyond.”

Opening and Closing Nights to Remember

Following the Festival’s opening weekend of outdoor cinema in Priory Park, the official launch night will take place on Wednesday 13 August with a special preview screening of Materialists - a bold and intimate character drama that’s been creating waves on the festival circuit. The evening includes a supper party at Brasserie Blanc, offering guests a memorable start to their Festival journey.

Walter Francisco with Juliet Stevenson

The Closing Gala on Sunday 24 August invites audiences back to Brasserie Blanc to enjoy a celebratory dinner followed by the English premiere of Islands, Ole Gerster's artistic psychological thriller.

From Austen to Lynch: Key Strands Revealed

The Chichester International Film Festival always presents a dynamic and diverse programme, showcasing the full spectrum of cinematic storytelling. This year’s highlights include a special strand of Jane Austen adaptations to mark the 250th anniversary of the author’s birth, as well as tributes to acclaimed actors Kate Winslet and Jack Lemmon. The Festival also offers a David Lynch retrospective, showing the visionary filmmaker’s surreal and influential works. Audiences can explore Indian cinema beyond Bollywood as well as a curated selection of country music films that dive into the heart and heritage of the genre.

Beyond the Screen: Film, Music & Talks

Rory Kinnear at last year's Festival

Popular live events return for 2025, with special post-screening evenings hosted at local venues such as El Matador and St John’s Chapel in Chichester. Audiences can also look forward to unique, immersive experiences where music and film come together - from captivating jazz performances to silent films accompanied by live musicians, these events promise to create unforgettable moments and a truly enriching celebration of cinema and culture.

There will also be a selection of fascinating and brilliantly researched film talks, offering audiences a chance to delve deeper into some of the themes of this year’s Festival. These include an exploration of the careers of David Lynch, Jack Lemmon and Kate Winslet as well as a focus on Austen’s impact on cinema and a presentation on how country music is portrayed on film.

Unmissable Highlights from the Festival Director

With this year’s exciting and ambitious offering of premieres, previews and documentaries, Festival Director, Walter Francisco has handpicked a few standout highlights from the 2025 line-up:

The Festival features exciting premieres, previews, live events and film experiences

Previews & Premieres:

Sorry Baby (15 & 18 Aug) - Fresh from opening the 2025 Edinburgh Film Festival and declared a breakout hit at Sundance, this fearless, funny, and sharply written drama is one of the year’s must-see films.

Souleymane’s Story (14 Aug) - Winner at the Cannes Film Festival, this poignant French debut explores race and resilience in modern Europe.

The Tasters (15 & 16 Aug) – Inspired by Margot Wölk’s extraordinary real-life account, this tense drama follows a group of women forced to serve as Hitler’s food tasters. A powerful historical thriller with a unique female perspective.

Little Trouble Girls (19 Aug) – A fierce and original coming-of-age tale that’s already making waves with critics and audiences alike.

Two Many Chefs (20 Aug) – A partnership with local restaurant El Matador combining Spanish comedy with Flamenco guitar, singing, dancing and delicious tapas.

Leonora in the Morning Light (17 & 18 Aug) – A captivating portrayal of artist Leonora Carrington, with a Q&A featuring directors Thor Klein and Lena Vurma as well as cast members.

Oslo Stories Trilogy (16, 19 & 22 Aug) - A unique trio of interwoven stories about identity, migration, and memory set in the Norwegian capital.

Diagnosis: Dissent (19 Aug) - A searing feature film from Ukraine based on true events, with director Denys Tarasov attending (from Ukraine) for a post-screening Q&A.

I Will Revenge This World With Love (15 Aug) - A poetic and emotionally charged feature from Armenia accompanied by a Q&A with director Zara Jian, hosted by BBC Three journalist Tatyana Movshevich.

Battleship Potemkin with Pet Shop Boys Score (23 Aug) – The iconic Sergei Eisenstein classic is revamped with a score by British pop duo The Pet Shop Boys.

Documentaries:

Caravaggio (24 Aug) – A special preview screening of this richly imagined new Exhibition-on-Screen documentary ahead of its UK release in November, with a Q&A with co-director Phil Grabsky.

Saffron Robe (14 Aug) – A stunning documentary following a revered Buddhist abbot in remote northern Laos as he navigates a sacred life under a communist regime. Director Jane Centofante is expected to attend for a Q&A.

Falls the Shadow (17 Aug) – Director Tony Palmer returns to Chichester to present his documentary on playwright Athol Fugard.

Chichester International Film Festival returns

Join the Celebration

Tickets for the Festival are on sale now via the Chichester International Film Festival website. The full programme is now available to view in print and online - https://chichesterfilmfestival.co.uk