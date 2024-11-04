Chichester retirees invited to exclusive first look at plans for retirement community

With construction well underway at an exciting new retirement community in Chichester, West Sussex, local retirees are invited to be one of the first to take a look at the apartment plans.

On Thursday 21st November, McCarthy Stone will host an exclusive Discovery Day at Graylingwell Chapel on Graylingwell Drive to give visitors a glimpse of its Retirement Living Plus development, Twelve Acres Place, and showcase the wealth of facilities and services that will soon be available.

Located on Palmers Field Avenue, Twelve Acres Place will offer 61 one and two-bedroom beautiful retirement apartments which have been designed to support the over 70s to live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

On the day, guests will be treated to light refreshments before listening to a presentation given by the McCarthy Stone sales and management services teams. There will also be the opportunity to look more closely at what the finished retirement community will look like and talk to the sales consultants about apartment specifications, flexible purchase options, allowance entitlement, and when properties will go on sale.

Twelve Acres Place, Chichester CGI

The Discovery Day will be split into two sessions, with the first taking place from 11am and the second from 2pm. Appointments should be made in advance for either session by calling 0800 153 3076.

Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support – and choice – as possible.

“Our Discovery Day is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the quality of accommodation soon to be available in Chichester, as well as meet the McCarthy Stone team who will be on-hand for every step of your unique and special journey.

“Our innovative approach to independent living ensures homeowners don’t have to compromise on their lifestyle, their social life, or their independence. We’re anticipating high demand for the new retirement homes at Twelve Acres Place, so would urge anyone interested to secure their appointment as soon as possible.”

Bringing with it many opportunities to prioritise homeowners’ wellbeing, the finished development will house a spacious, well-appointed lounge and beautifully landscaped gardens where new friendships can flourish, along with a chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily. Meanwhile, a handy guest suite will offer the perfect solution to hassle-free hosting.

For peace of mind, an Estate Management team will be on-site around the clock to oversee the development and provide personal care and domestic assistance tailored to individual needs. Each property will also be fitted with state-of-the-art security, including a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry, providing additional reassurance.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living Plus at Twelve Acres Place or reserve a place at the upcoming Discovery Day, please call 0800 153 3076 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/twelve-acres-place.