Chief Scout Dwayne Fields awards Yehor aged 6 from Gosport ‘Unsung Hero’ for act of bravery and selflessness

On the 9th of May, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating Yehor Kremnov – Vella from Gosport at a special award ceremony held at the home of UK Scouts, Gilwell Park. Presenting the Unsung Heroes Award to winners who represent the best in their community for acts of outstanding bravery and selflessness, the Chief Scout was moved by the inspiring personal stories of the winners. 20 young Scouts were selected from over 100 nominations – out of 475,000 Scouts in the UK.

Combined, this group of fantastic young people helped to save 8 lives, support others at times when they needed it most, spent countless hours volunteering in the community, and raised approximately £56,000 for charitable causes that are personal to them.

Yehor arrived in Gosport in 2022 after his family fled Kyiv, Ukraine when Russia launched its invasion. Myla Kremnova, Yehor’s mother said ‘’life is horrible for children living in Ukraine. Every day there are attacks, many building are demolished, and children must be in the basement.’’

Yehor parents wanted him to be able to grow up in a safe place and have a normal childhood. Yehor has a love of nature and animals and wanted to make friends and take part in activities. Yehor said England was "quiet" and "safe" compared to Ukraine. "We don't have rockets or shooting here,"he said. "I can sleep more here."

Their Ukrainian family support worker referred them to the 6th Gosport Squirrel Scouts where he quickly settled in. Yehor has enjoyed taking part in a variety of activities, went to the theatre, cleaned a beach, cooked, travelled on a ferry, and likes making craft items. Yehor is now six and has now moved up to the next section Beaver Scouts.

Myla, Yehor’s mother said ‘’he loves meeting with his friends including fellow Ukrainian refugee Artum at the Beavers. After the meeting he tells us all about the activities and asks lots of questions. His confidence has grown alongside his English skills. He is no longer afraid to ask something’’.

He has also welcomed other refugee children into the group. Lisa, Lead volunteer at the 6th Gosport said ‘’ he has shown true courage and kindness by supporting his fellow refugees as the ‘mother hen’ of the group understanding that his new friends are scared, lonely and unsure.’’

Yehor has a sense of adventure and when it comes to activities, thrives outdoors, and enjoys everything Scouts offers. Yehor and his family have been embracing their new home spending time over the summer wild camping as well as summiting Scarfell pike, and half climbing Snowdon and Ben Nevis. Myla, Yehor’s mother said ‘’ it is very important to us to explore and see the stunning beautiful places across the UK whilst we can.’’

The Unsung Heroes Award is a coveted personal achievement which recognises the amazing skills and endeavours of young people across the Scouts community – from Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and people in the Scout Network. Ranging in age from 5 to 20, the winners were nominated by Scout volunteers for their outstanding bravery and leadership in the community, showing skills and qualities which are learned by being part of the Scouts and subsequently taken through life. Winners were chosen by an experienced panel of Scout Ambassadors led by the Chief Scout.

These inspiring stories of young people doing incredible deeds for others demonstrate the true spirit of Scouting and show why this fantastic group deserve the title of Unsung Heroes.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "A huge congratulations to the winners of this remarkable award for acts of courage and selflessness in the community. Being part of the Scouts provides young people with skills they take with them through life, and the stories of these young people represent the highest form of Scouting values. I want to thank you for your dedication and celebrate what is a truly outstanding achievement!”

Yehor said “I like the Squirrels as I can learn more English, make friends and have fun.”

Lisa, lead volunteer at 6th Gosport Scout Group, said ‘’This is a brave and bright 6-year-old, older than his years, he lights up every room he enters and encourages all to be their best, even through his own heartache! We are so proud of Yehor and his role with us’’.

The Unsung Heroes Award ceremony was held at Scouts’ home Gilwell Park, celebrating the most courageous young people across the country. Friends, families and Scouts joined together to proudly watch the outstanding young people as they collected the newest Scout award and reflected on the incredible achievement.