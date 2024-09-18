Choir donates £3,000 to local charity
They sang various songs from their extensive repertoire and invited newcomers to join in with the song ‘Above my Head’. There was a very good turn out with some visitors expressing a wish to join the choir.
Also going down well were the tea and cakes at the interval. Folks in Harmony donated £3,000 from their fund-raising to local charity Enable Ability a disability charity based in Portsmouth.
Chairman Alan Key said “I am delighted to be able to give this cheque to Enable Ability, our chosen charity for this year. Singing is something that we can all do which uplifts the spirits and make us all feel so much better’.
The choir meet every Thursday evening at 7.15 in Bedhampton Community Centre.
