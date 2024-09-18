Choir donates £3,000 to local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Folks in Harmony, an a capella choir held their Open Evening on 12th September, at which everyone can come along and join in the singing and perhaps decide to join the choir.

They sang various songs from their extensive repertoire and invited newcomers to join in with the song ‘Above my Head’. There was a very good turn out with some visitors expressing a wish to join the choir.

Also going down well were the tea and cakes at the interval. Folks in Harmony donated £3,000 from their fund-raising to local charity Enable Ability a disability charity based in Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Alan Key said “I am delighted to be able to give this cheque to Enable Ability, our chosen charity for this year. Singing is something that we can all do which uplifts the spirits and make us all feel so much better’.

The choir meet every Thursday evening at 7.15 in Bedhampton Community Centre.