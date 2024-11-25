Christmas Carol Singing

Join us for a festive evening of carol singing

On Friday 20th December from 5pm-7pm come and soak up the Christmas spirit at Bar Aroma, 240 Havant Road, PO6 1PA.

Were thrilled to partner with the local Church and Pastor Sam, who have kindly organised the carols, making this a truly magical event. Enjoy the uplifting sounds of a live 3-piece band, delighting you with carols both inside and outside the cafe.

Whats in offer?

Mulled Wine

Hot Drinks

Delicious hot chocolate

Feeling peckish? Dive into Christmas festive menu-but hurry, tables are limited.

Lets spread the joy together! We're supporting our wonderful charity, Rowans, so bring along any spare change to make a difference this hoilday season.

Mark your calendars and bring your friends-lets make it a night to remember.