Church Crookham site manager wins top industry award in first year in the job

The site manager at a new housing development in Church Crookham has won a prestigious industry award in his first year in the role.

Joss Rushford, 25, received a coveted Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s 2024 Pride in the Job competition for his work at Vistry Group’s Albany Park site in the village – where the company is building under both its Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands.

He is one of just 50 site managers from the NHBC’s Southern region to be awarded the prize this year – placing him in an elite group of his peers within the industry.

Run by the NHBC, the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance, Pride in the Job recognises site managers who achieve the very highest standards in construction. Each candidate is judged on a wide range of criteria, including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Joss, from Whitchurch, near Basingstoke, said: “I was in shock when it was announced I had won the award, considering it was my first year in the role here at Albany Park.

“If you ask anyone from the site, they will tell you that I am always reminding them the house we are working on is not just a house – it will one day be someone’s home. This keeps me and the team motivated to go above and beyond, striving for the best every day.”

Joss started out as an apprentice in the construction industry at the age of 17 and has been with Vistry for just over a year. He is set to be promoted to the role of senior site manager in August.

He added: “Every day is different as the job consists of many different roles from checking in on the work everyone is doing on-site to drawing up plans for the site. It’s a challenging role but one that I really enjoy.”

As a Quality Award winner, Joss will now go forward for the Regional Awards, which are due to be announced in the autumn.

Bovis Homes and Linden Homes are part of the Vistry Group, which also includes Countryside Homes.

To find out more about Albany Park, visit bovishomes.co.uk or lindenhomes.co.uk.