City MP backs Labour’s extra urgent dental appointments for Portsmouth

The Government has announced that hundreds of thousands of people, including in Portsmouth, will soon be able to access urgent and emergency dental care as the government and NHS rolls out 700,000 extra urgent appointments, delivering on Labour’s manifesto commitment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South welcomed the Labour Government’s announcement, describing the new appointments as ‘vital’ and ‘desperately needed’.

In the South East region, 24% of patients who tried to see an NHS dentist in the last two years were unable to do so, with access to NHS dentistry increasingly a lottery across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement marks the start of the government and NHS delivering on the manifesto pledge to provide 700,000 extra urgent and emergency dental appointments to address the crisis in NHS dentistry.

Stephen Morgan MP

In the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System, which Portsmouth is a part of over 30,000 urgent care appointments are to be delivered.

After over a decade of failure, the Tories shockingly left millions of people in England with unmet need for dentistry. They brought in a New Patient Premium scheme that didn’t have any impact for new patients, with figures this week revealing that £88 million was wasted on the scheme.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“Everyone in Portsmouth knows the scale of the challenge facing NHS dentistry after years of failure under the Tories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In recent years it has become near impossible to get an NHS dental appointment.

“It is scandalous that the number one reason that five to nine year olds are admitted to hospital is because of tooth decay.

“Of course it cannot be rebuilt overnight, but I am delighted that this Labour Government is taking such an important step not only repairing NHS dentistry but making it fit for the future.

“Labour made a promise and is now delivering that promise through our Plan for Change.”

Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We promised we would end the misery faced by hundreds of thousands of people unable to get urgent dental care. Today we’re starting to deliver on that commitment.

“NHS dentistry has been left broken after years of neglect with patients left in pain without appointments or queueing around the block just to be seen.

“Through our Plan for Change, this government will rebuild dentistry – focusing on prevention, retention of NHS dentists and reforming the NHS contract to make NHS work more appealing to dentists and increase capacity for more patients.

“This will take time but today marks an important step towards getting NHS dentistry back on its feet.”