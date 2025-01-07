City MP continues taking action to improve transport accessibility in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has continued to drive progress on his campaign to improve access to transport in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Morgan brought together disability activists and leading figures from local transport operators to agree on actions to be taken to tackle the everyday barriers those with disabilities face when travelling.

Earlier this month, Mr Morgan has said more needs to be done to improve access to transport in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morgan made the comments following an accessibility audit of the city’s transport infrastructure with Portsmouth Disability Action Group.

Stephen Morgan MP

Issues including difficult to access ticket machines, steep inclines, limited ticket office opening hours and lack of audio information were identified during the visit.

Following the visit, Mr Morgan said while improvements have been made, more still needs to be done to ensure those with disabilities and accessibility issues can use the city’s transport systems.

Last year, Mr Morgan worked alongside disability campaigners on a successful campaign to stop ticket offices in Portsmouth from closing as was proposed by the Conservative Government.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Morgan MP

“On my recent accessibility audit, I saw first-hand the everyday challenges those with disabilities face when travelling around Portsmouth.

“I am determined to continue doing everything I can to bring about improvements in our city to ensure everyone can live their lives without these barriers.

“I was pleased to bring together campaigners and local transport operators to continue delivering action to improve transport in our city.”

During his time as Shadow Rail Minister, Mr Morgan was a champion for improving accessibility on the country’s transport networks.

The government has committed to deliver a unified rail system that focuses on reliable, affordable, high-quality, and efficient services; along with ensuring safety and accessibility.