City MP invites constituents to have their say on Clean Air and the Environment

Stephen Morgan MP is inviting constituents to his next Cuppa and Chat event on Saturday, May 10 to provide a space for local people to share their views on Clean Air and the Environment in Portsmouth.

The coffee morning, taking place from 10:30am-12 noon will have experts on hand to provide information and advice in an informal setting.

Over light refreshments, attendees will have the opportunity to ask experts questions on the causes of air pollution, what action is being taken to tackle it and what more can be done to help keep Portsmouth’s air cleaner.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences, ideas and concerns for Mr Morgan to take back to Westminster.

The event will take place at a venue in Somerstown. Attendees will be notified of the venue ahead of the event.

Constituents can sign up to attend the coffee morning here.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “For the good of our health and environment, it is vital we continue to take action to tackle dirty air in Portsmouth.

“The Labour Government is taking big steps to achieve this including by accelerating to net zero and making our country a clean energy superpower.

“I’m excited to speak with Portsmouth people on this issue in May to hear their views and ideas for how we can make Portsmouth’s air cleaner for the benefit of everyone in our city.”

Mr Morgan has vowed to take the concerns raised at the event to Westminster while continuing to do what he can locally to address environmental issues in Portsmouth.

Protecting Portsmouth’s precious environment is a top priority for Mr Morgan. He recently welcomed Environment Secretary Steve Reed to Portsmouth to discuss government plans to tackle sewage pollution and bring green jobs to Portsmouth.