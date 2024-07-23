City MP invites constituents to have their say on housing in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Morgan MP is inviting constituents to his next Cuppa and Chat event on Saturday 3 August to provide a space for constituents to share their thoughts and concerns on housing in Portsmouth.

The coffee morning, taking place from 10:30am-12 noon will have experts on hand to provide information and advice in an informal setting.

Attendees will find out about the support that is available both nationally and locally for those experiencing issues with housing, including rented and temporary accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over light refreshments, the panel of experts will answer questions constituents may have on housing.

Image from Stephen Morgan MP

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences, ideas and concerns for Mr Morgan to take back to Westminster.

Constituents can sign up to attend the coffee morning here.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“As one of the most densely populated cities in the UK, Portsmouth has borne the brunt of the housing crisis in England that has seen a marked reduction in the availability and affordability of decent housing for those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having a roof over your head and safe place to call home is something everyone deserves.

“I hope this latest coffee morning will provide an opportunity for constituents to have their views heard and receive helpful advice if they are struggling with accessing affordable and decent housing in our city.”

Mr Morgan has vowed to take the concerns raised at the event to Westminster while continuing to support local initiatives that address housing issues in Portsmouth.

The Labour Government will deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.