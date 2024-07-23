City MP invites constituents to have their say on housing in Portsmouth
The coffee morning, taking place from 10:30am-12 noon will have experts on hand to provide information and advice in an informal setting.
Attendees will find out about the support that is available both nationally and locally for those experiencing issues with housing, including rented and temporary accommodation.
Over light refreshments, the panel of experts will answer questions constituents may have on housing.
Attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences, ideas and concerns for Mr Morgan to take back to Westminster.
Constituents can sign up to attend the coffee morning here.
Commenting on the upcoming event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:
“As one of the most densely populated cities in the UK, Portsmouth has borne the brunt of the housing crisis in England that has seen a marked reduction in the availability and affordability of decent housing for those in need.
“Having a roof over your head and safe place to call home is something everyone deserves.
“I hope this latest coffee morning will provide an opportunity for constituents to have their views heard and receive helpful advice if they are struggling with accessing affordable and decent housing in our city.”
Mr Morgan has vowed to take the concerns raised at the event to Westminster while continuing to support local initiatives that address housing issues in Portsmouth.
The Labour Government will deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation.
The Government’s new Renters’ Rights Bill will support renters through a range of measures including a ban Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions.
