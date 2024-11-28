City MPs welcome Defence Minister to Portsmouth to thank veterans and poppy sellers

Portsmouth MPs Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan welcomed Minister of State for Defence, Lord Vernon Coaker, to the city last week to thank Portsmouth poppy sellers, veterans and their families for their service.

Lord Coaker and the city MPs met with veterans at a breakfast in Copnor where they also discussed issues impacting Portsmouth veterans and their families – and the role the new Armed Forces Commissioner will play in supporting them.

Last week, the Government introduced legislation to establish an Armed Forces Commissioner – a strong, independent voice for service personnel and their families.

The Commissioner will be a direct point of contact for serving personnel and their families, to raise issues which impact service life, from kit to housing and issues impacting family life.

The breakfast

Satisfaction with service life, amongst our forces, is currently at the lowest level on record.

Both Portsmouth MPs support the legislation, as well as the government’s decision to offer a 6% pay rise to Armed Forces personnel – the largest pay increase in 22 years.

During the breakfast, Lord Coaker and the city MPs also thanked local Royal British Legion leaders, poppy sellers and all Portsmouth people who supported this year’s Poppy Appeal so generously.

Commenting on the visit, Minister of State for Defence, Lord Coaker said:

Stephen Morgan MP, Lord Coaker and Amanda Martin MP

“A privilege to join both Portsmouth MPs Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan this morning in Copnor to say thank you to Portsmouth poppy sellers, veterans and their families.

“As the Minister of State for Defence, I wanted to personally thank veterans in the city for their service, as well as Portsmouth residents who give up so much of their time each year to support the Poppy Appeal.

“I was pleased to also discuss with veterans and their families the current challenges they are facing, and how the government’s immediate action will support them and help make the UK the best place in the world to be a veteran.”

Commenting on the visit, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“More than most places, we know in Portsmouth the ultimate public service is that of our armed forces personnel, veterans and their families.

“That’s why we were delighted to welcome Lord Coaker to Portsmouth today to meet with some of our city’s veterans and poppy sellers to personally thank them for everything they do.

“It was also great to discuss together the role the new Armed Forces Commissioner will play in renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve and the families who support them.”

Commenting on the visit, Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin said:

“It was fantastic to welcome Lord Coaker to Portsmouth today, this Government is committed to renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served.

“I know from spending time selling poppies in North Harbour with Terry this year just how hard our local Royal British Legion volunteer’s work. Raising over £100,000 to support veterans, serving personnel and families of those serving.

“I’m so grateful Lord Coaker took the time to sit down and have a chat with our local poppy organisers to say thank you for everything they do year in year out. I also want to say a big thank you to the team at Mehmet in Copnor for hosting us this morning and supplying the teas and coffees.“

Since coming to office in July, the Labour government has:

Awarded service men and women here in our city the largest pay rise for 20 years.

Announced a bill to establish an Armed Forces Commissioner, to be a strong independent champion for our serving personnel and the families who support them, and to improve service life.

Delivered homes for heroes by giving better access to social housing and scrapping rules that unfairly penalise veterans.

Put forward a plan to fast-track bright candidates and cut the needless red tape and delays which are turning great talent away from our forces.

Committed to putting the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law ensuring everyone who serves or has served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated with fairness and respect.