Clanfield Centre serves up summer of tennis fun

Wimbledon may be over, but the tennis action continues in Clanfield! The tennis courts at Clanfield Centre have now opened up to everyone, thanks to a change in operations by charity Community First.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone can take advantage of the summer promotion, from July 28 until September 1, where you can book a one hour slot for just £7.50 (usually £10), with a maximum of four players per court.

Tim Houghton, Chief Executive of Community First, said: “We’re thrilled to open up the opportunity for anyone in the community to come and play tennis. The timing is perfect, with more people feeling inspired by Wimbledon. These courts are a great local facility, and we’re pleased to make them accessible to players of all ages and abilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Manager Natasha Glover, said: “This summer is all about families getting outdoors, and trying a new sport together. We’re excited to be able to help people make the most of the season by offering a summer promotion.”

Clanfield Centre tennis courts

Bookings can be made directly through Clanfield Centre either online or by phone and equipment can be provided on request, making it even easier for new players to get involved.

Clanfield Centre offers a broad programme of events and activities, including walking football, Tai Chi and pickleball. The venue also has a popular café, open seven days a week, serving tea, coffee and homemade cakes – perfect for a post-match break!

To support those who may find it difficult to travel to the centre, Community First provides affordable transport through its Connect minibus service, designed to help individuals with limited mobility or access to public transport.

To book a court or find out more see https://clanfieldcentre.co.uk/book/book-tennis-court