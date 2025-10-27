Clanfield gets creative for Scarecrow Festival

Scarecrows of every shape and size will appear around Clanfield this week for the Clanfield Centre’s Scarecrow Festival.

From Monday October 27 to Sunday November 2, 25 imaginative entries will be popping up outside homes and businesses – including The Clanfield Practice and Pearsons Estate Agents – as they compete for a trophy and the title of Best Scarecrow.

Residents and visitors can join in the fun by picking up a trail activity pack from Clanfield Centre for just £1 between October 27 and 31. The pack will guide participants around the village to spot each creation and score them on presentation, creativity, and how well they capture the Halloween and autumnal theme.

Money from competition entries and sale of the trail packs will help fund the centre’s free events and activities for the community, including the annual summer and Christmas festivals, Tea with Tony, The Craft Club and Chatty Thursdays.

Clanfield Scarecrow Festival

Natasha Glover, Centre Manager, said: “We wanted to do something fun that could bring the community together, celebrate creativity and encourage bit of friendly competition. We didn’t anticipate it would be so popular and hope to expand it next year.

“Thank you to everyone taking part and supporting our fundraising efforts.”

The winner of the Scarecrow Festival will be announced at 8pm on November 2, on Clanfield Centre’s Facebook page.

For more information, see https://clanfieldcentre.co.uk/clanfields-first-scarecrow-festival