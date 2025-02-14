Coastal Powerhouse Summit 2025: Driving Innovation and Sustainability in the Solent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maritime UK Solent is delighted to announce the inaugural Coastal Powerhouse Conference, set to take place on March 26-27, 2025, at ABP's iconic Ocean Terminal in Southampton.

The conference will feature a keynote address by the Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security, Mike Kane MP, setting the stage for a series of high-profile discussions and presentations, seminars, exhibitions, panel sessions and networking opportunities.

Stu Baker, Managing Director of Maritime UK Solent, said: “The area has seen nothing like this before – a celebration of the breadth of world-leading excellence across the maritime sector, which is so interwoven in the area’s history, culture, and communities. This exciting event illustrates how the Solent is at the forefront of global maritime and reflects the region's pivotal role in shaping the future of the maritime sector.

"We are delighted to welcome a range of high-profile speakers and offer some innovative events and demonstrations which will showcase the depth and breadth of the Solent's successful and forward-thinking maritime sector, its commitment to sustainability and dedication to nurturing a talented and diverse workforce for the future. By bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers, we're ensuring that our region remains a world leader in maritime decarbonisation and innovation”.

Southampton’s Iconic Ocean Terminal Set to Host the Coastal Powerhouse Summit 2025

This landmark two-day event will showcase the region’s maritime excellence in innovation and sustainability, highlighting the pivotal role the sector plays in the future growth and prosperity of the Hampshire and Solent region.

Event Highlights

Day 1: Maritime Sustainability (March 26)

Insights from prominent speakers including Mike Kane MP, Alastair Welch (Port Director at ABP), Chris Shirling-Rooke (Chief Executive of Maritime UK), and Anne-Marie Mountifield (Chair of Maritime UK Solent).

Expert panel discussions on port sustainability led by ABP and including Portsmouth International Port, Carnival, DP World, Whittaker Tankers and Solent Stevedores

Solent Maritime Excellence Seminars on Clean Maritime led by Jamie Holmes of NASH Maritime and Autonomous Maritime, led by Dan Hook of RAD Propulsion

ABP's EVA Southampton Innovation Exchange, part of the Energy Ventures Accelerator (EVA) programme, in partnership with innovation platform and investor, Plug and Play, offering opportunities to pitch innovative projects. The event is hosted by the UK’s biggest ports operator, Associated British Ports (ABP) and Maritime UK Solent. With a focus on maritime decarbonisation, the sessions will highlight Southampton as a pivotal hub for the UK’s energy transition, showcasing cutting-edge innovation and collaboration opportunities.

Alastair Welch, ABP Regional Director, said: “We are delighted to support the first Maritime UK Solent Coastal Powerhouse Conference. We are proud to be hosting this event in the Port of Southampton, the UK’s trade gateway to the world where the whole port community is working towards net zero. In our ever-changing world, it has never been more important to work together on solutions for maritime decarbonisation and we look forward to hearing from emerging companies showcasing their innovative projects throughout the two day conference”. Day 2: Maritime Futures: People, Innovation & Trade (March 27)

Talks on mentoring and apprenticeships, featuring the Maritime UK Solent 2024 Apprentice of the Year, Noorhantosha Sharrai.

Launch of the Maritime UK Solent Future Leaders programme.

Innovation sessions with on-the-water demonstrations of the latest maritime technology.

Insights from Innovate UK and the University of Southampton on funding opportunities and plans for the Centre for Green Maritime Innovation (cGMI).

Throughout both days, exhibition space will be available, offering unique opportunities to network with industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers. Delegates will also have the chance to book site visits to explore the region’s cutting-edge facilities.

Early bird ticket prices are available until March 7. Maritime UK Solent Strategic Partners will receive three complimentary tickets, Partners will receive two and Launchpad partners will receive one complimentary ticket for the Summit.

There are a limited number of sponsorship opportunities for headline sponsors, and a limited amount of exhibition spaces available over the two days. Please contact [email protected] for more details.

For more information, full agenda and speaker details and to book your ticket, visit: https://muksolent.com/coastal-powerhouse-week/