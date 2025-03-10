Coastal Powerhouse Summit to spotlight startups advancing maritime decarbonisation with ABP’s EVA Southampton Innovation session

Maritime innovation will be a focal point at the inaugural Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit, brought to you by Maritime UK Solent and our headline sponsors, Associated British Ports (ABP) and Carnival UK, later this month, with industry leaders and innovators showcasing the latest advancements in maritime technology and sustainability.

Taking place on March 26 and 27, at ABP’s Ocean Terminal in Southampton, the exciting programme will deliver invaluable insights into cutting-edge developments shaping the future of the sector. With keynote speeches from key figures in the national maritime sector, including Mike Kane MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security); Paul Ludlow, President, Carnival UK and P&O Cruises; Alastair Welch, Director of the Port of Southampton, Cdre Marcel Rosenberg ADC RN, Naval Base Commander (Portsmouth), and Chris Shirling-Rooke, CEO of Maritime UK, the event promises a unique opportunity to connect with key industry figures and explore pioneering solutions for the future of maritime. Delegates are encouraged to secure their places early, with an exclusive early bird ticket discount available until 14 March.

Chris Shirling-Rooke, Chief Executive of Maritime UK, commented: “The Coastal Powerhouse Conference is a fantastic opportunity to champion the vital role our coastal communities play in driving the UK’s maritime economy. Maritime UK is committed to supporting these communities by fostering collaboration, investment, and innovation - ensuring they remain at the heart of our sector’s future.

“Events like this are crucial in bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to accelerate progress in sustainability, skills, and cutting-edge maritime technology. By working together, we can unlock the full potential of our coastal regions, creating jobs, driving economic growth, and solidifying the UK’s position as a global leader in maritime.” The first day of the summit will feature a range of thought-provoking sessions, including:

Max Harris, ABP’s Group Head of Strategy and Sustainability

Clean Maritime - Led by Jamie Holmes, NASH Maritime, this session will explore advancements in sustainable shipping solutions.

Autonomous Maritime - Led by Dan Hook, RAD Propulsion, this session will delve into the role of automation in shaping the future of maritime operations.

Panel Discussion: Port Sustainability - Led by Associated British Ports (ABP), this discussion will highlight the critical role of port infrastructure in achieving maritime decarbonisation.

The afternoon of the first conference day will focus on ABP’s Energy Ventures Accelerator (EVA), with a groundbreaking ‘EVA Southampton Innovation Exchange’ session, featuring: Keynote speeches from industry leaders, sharing cutting-edge insights into maritime decarbonisation strategies.

A dynamic panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities for achieving a greener maritime industry. Start-up pitches showcasing revolutionary solutions to some of the sector’s biggest sustainability challenges. Organised as part of ABP’s Energy Ventures Accelerator (EVA) programme, the session will bring together a community of innovators from industrial businesses, startups, academia and politics to Southampton. Run by ABP in partnership with innovation platform, Plug and Play, the EVA programme is open to applications from startups across the globe. More information is available at https://www.abports.co.uk/sustainability/energy-ventures-accelerator/ Max Harris, Group Head of Strategy and Sustainability, who leads the EVA programme at ABP, said “We’re delighted to be bringing insights from our EVA programme to the Coastal Powerhouse Conference in Southampton.

Our EVA Innovation Exchange will explore maritime decarbonisation through the lens of innovation with access to a range of deep industry experts from Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Carnival UK, HMM and Sallaum Lines, as well as showcasing innovative technologies from an exciting line-up of clean tech startups. “Guests will have an opportunity to speak to these startups during the networking session in the evening, for a chance to forge meaningful connections that have the potential to strengthen Southampton’s place as a centre of maritime innovation in the UK.”

The second day of the summit will be packed with live demonstrations and expert-led discussions highlighting People, Innovation, Trade & Investment. It will feature an Innovation Showcase - on-the-water demonstrations and presentations from leading maritime innovators, including Chartwell Marine, Optima Electric Yachts, Aqua Superpower, MIMO Connect, Ecomar Propulsion, RAD Propulsion, SeaBot Maritime, Online Oceans, National Oceanography Centre and Berthon.

Stu Baker, Managing Director of Maritime UK Solent said: “The Solent Coastal Powerhouse Summit is an unmissable event for anyone involved in the maritime sector. The Solent region is at the forefront of maritime innovation, and this event will highlight the cutting-edge solutions that are driving the industry forward.” With a programme packed with industry expertise, hands-on demonstrations, and networking opportunities, the Coastal Powerhouse Summit is set to become a key event in the maritime calendar. For more information and to book tickets visit: https://muksolent.com/coastal-powerhouse-week/