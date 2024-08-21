Cocker Spaniel's emergency surgery at Hampshire animal hospital after swallowing kebab skewer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cocker Spaniel has undergone emergency surgery at an award-winning Hampshire animal hospital after swallowing a kebab skewer.

The dog, called Arthur, had managed to swallow the skewer and it had made it through to his stomach. It had then punctured through the stomach and chest wall causing a leakage, leaving the five-year-old family pet in real danger.

Arthur was referred for expert care at Linnaeus-owned Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists (AMVS) in Winchester, where the team carried out surgery to remove the stick the same day.

Relieved owner Abigail Yates, from Basingstoke, praised the swift action of the AMVS team but admitted it was an extremely worrying time.

Arthur the Cocker Spaniel

Abigail said: “We had no idea Arthur had eaten a barbecue skewer but it was clear something was wrong with him. We took him to our local vets and were told it could be a sprained neck and they prescribed painkillers.

“After three days of further decline, we sought a second opinion from St Kitts Vets in Basingstoke, who discovered he had swallowed the skewer and needed emergency surgery.

“They immediately referred us to Anderson Moores, where we met with specialist surgeon Catrina Pennington.

“She was amazing from the moment we arrived. She was very calm, reassuring and informative but also very direct and realistic – exactly what you need in that situation!

Arthur on the beach

“Catrina was very clear on potential outcomes as, by this time, it was almost a week after the barbecue and Arthur was in a really sorry state.

“We couldn’t believe the extent of the surgery that was required. We were really worried. Obviously the delay in diagnosis had caused further complications but, thankfully, Arthur has now made a full recovery and is completely back to his usual self.

“We’re so grateful. I would definitely recommend Anderson Moores, and especially Catrina. I have been singing her praises to anyone who has asked about Arthur.”

Catrina, RCVS recognised specialist in small animal surgery at AMVS, said it was important to work quickly to prevent the skewer from causing further internal damage and sparking a serious infection.

She explained: “On examining Arthur, we could feel a firm swelling between his ribs on the left side which was consistent with the point of the skewer.

“He had a high temperature of 40.1 degrees, abdominal pain and blood tests revealed increased white blood cells – often a sign of infection/inflammation.

“We have several advanced imaging tools at Anderson Moores, along with having a brilliant team of specialist veterinary radiologists and radiographers, this allowed us to perform a CT scan to have a better idea of the structures which had been damaged.

“Imaging showed the skewer had gone through the stomach, then through the diaphragm (a muscle separating the chest from the abdomen) and then become lodged in the chest wall. This had led to pus building up within the chest which we knew also needed to be treated.”

It was clear Arthur needed immediate surgery, with Catrina, assisted by surgical resident Juan Carlos, making a surgical incision along the middle of abdomen, allowing them to retrieve the kebab skewer.

The puncture wound in the diaphragm was made slightly wider which allowed the chest to be flushed before repairing the damage to the stomach and diaphragm.

Luckily, Arthur came round well after his surgery and was able to go home two days later, making a full recovery.

