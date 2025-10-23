Coffee, Cake, and Community Spirit Brewed at Eliza Mackenzie Court

Residents of Eliza Mackenzie Court in Cosham came together to host a heartwarming coffee morning in support of Community Kettle, a volunteer-led Intergenerational Hub located on Cosham High Street.

The event on Thursday 23rd October was a lively celebration of local generosity, featuring homemade cakes, a lucky dip, raffle, and a “guess the weight” competition. Funds raised will go toward helping Community Kettle stay open amid growing financial pressures and a lack of support from Portsmouth City Council.

The hub, which has become a vital lifeline for many in the area, is currently facing closure due to the refusal of funding for essential flooring and an annual rate bill of £5,000. In response, supporters have launched a petition calling for fairer allocation of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds and greater transparency around discretionary rate relief.

“Eliza Mackenzie Court is proud to stand behind Community Kettle,” said resident Mary Britain. “It’s more than just a meeting place—it’s a lifeline for so many.” Fellow supporter Hazel added, “It’s such a friendly, welcoming place.”

The coffee morning was a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when a community rallies together—and why spaces like Community Kettle matter.

Community Kettle are still asking for support Via their Crowdfunder and petition.

Details can be found at: crowdfunder.co.uk/p/fuel-the-kettle-keep-the-doors-open?utm_campaign=sharemodal&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=shortlink