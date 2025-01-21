College flies the flag for local scout group
A ceremonial flag found at City of Portsmouth College has been donated to Hawk District (Havant and Waterlooville) Scout Group.
Origins unknown, the flag was discovered during a storage cupboard clear out at the college’s Highbury Campus.
It’s seen after being handed over by college apprenticeships team member and District Explorer Scout Leader Heather Murray, left, following an event which started and finished at 1st Horndean Scout Group.
“Hawk District Scouts were delighted to receive the donation of the Union Flag,” said District Lead Volunteer Julie Stacey.
“The young people will be proud to carry it at Remembrance Day, St. Georges Day and other ceremonial events for many years to come.”