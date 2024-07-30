Colourful carnival celebration at Wallisdean
and live on Freeview channel 276
Year R had an ‘Under the Sea’ theme, so every child had tie-dyed and decorated a T-shirt to transform themselves into a sea creature, enhancing their fantastic rendition of ‘We are Jellyfish!’.
The Year 1 children celebrated with brightly decorated Mod Roc sculptures and colourful mini-beasts painted on their T-shirts. They danced and sang to songs, including that much loved Jungle Book favourite ‘The Bare Necessities’.
The Year 2 children sang hit songs from the ‘60s and danced to Jamaican Ska, whilst dressed in very vibrant costumes, to celebrate their History topic ‘The 1960s’.
The audience really enjoyed the afternoon and enthusiastically joined in when the whole school came together to perform their co-ordinated dance finale, ‘You can’t stop the beat’.
It was a wonderfully joyous and creative celebration of a fantastic year at Wallisdean.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.