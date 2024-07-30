Colourful carnival celebration at Wallisdean

By Zoe EvansContributor
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:01 BST
The children at Wallisdean Infant School ended their year with a whole school Carnival Celebration. Their families watched in the brilliant sunshine as each of the three year groups, with every child wearing their own uniquely hand painted carnival mask, sang and danced in unison across the playground.

Year R had an ‘Under the Sea’ theme, so every child had tie-dyed and decorated a T-shirt to transform themselves into a sea creature, enhancing their fantastic rendition of ‘We are Jellyfish!’.

The Year 1 children celebrated with brightly decorated Mod Roc sculptures and colourful mini-beasts painted on their T-shirts. They danced and sang to songs, including that much loved Jungle Book favourite ‘The Bare Necessities’.

The Year 2 children sang hit songs from the ‘60s and danced to Jamaican Ska, whilst dressed in very vibrant costumes, to celebrate their History topic ‘The 1960s’.

Yr R and Yr 1 children enjoying their end of year Carnival celebration at Wallisdean Infant SchoolYr R and Yr 1 children enjoying their end of year Carnival celebration at Wallisdean Infant School
The audience really enjoyed the afternoon and enthusiastically joined in when the whole school came together to perform their co-ordinated dance finale, ‘You can’t stop the beat’.

It was a wonderfully joyous and creative celebration of a fantastic year at Wallisdean.

