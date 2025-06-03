Commemorative tree and plaque dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Whiteley Gardens

In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a commemorative tree has been planted at Whiteley Gardens on the Whitley Meadows development on behalf of the Whiteley Meadows Consortium.

This thoughtful tribute commemorates the remarkable life and legacy of the Queen, whose dedication to duty and service has inspired generations.

A plaque which has been placed alongside the tree, reads: “In memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her duty and service have long set an example for the world. May her memory live on. 1926 - 2022”

This tribute is presented on behalf of the Whiteley Meadows Consortium, which includes Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Vistry Group, and Crest Nicholson.

A spokesperson for the Whiteley Meadows Consortium, said: “We are honoured to dedicate this tree and plaque to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose life of service continues to inspire. This is a fitting tribute to her legacy, and we hope it provides a place for reflection and remembrance for all those who visit. As part of our ongoing commitment to the area, we are proud to support local initiatives and contribute to the well-being of Whiteley and its residents.”

The Whiteley Meadows Consortium is not only dedicated to creating high-quality homes but also to making a positive impact in the communities where it builds. The commemorative tree and plaque are a testament to the housebuilder's dedication to honouring the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while also investing in the future of the community.