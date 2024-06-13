Commercial property investment near Waterlooville sold in milestone auction
The freehold detached building, guided at £200,000-plus, was among 175 lots listed across southern England in the 250th auction of Clive Emson Auctioneers, regional land and property auctioneers.
Rob Marchant, the firm’s Hampshire auctioneer, said: “There was keen interest in the building, which is let on the front ground floor to a business at £12,000 per annum, with a commercial unit at the rear currently vacant and previously let at £7,400 per annum.
“There is also a vacant office suite on the first floor. An offer was made prior to auction, which was accepted by the seller.” Joint auctioneers were Hellier Langston.
A former doctors’ surgery at North Street House, 6 North Street, with consent for redevelopment into a 10-bedroom hotel and an additional two-storey café, was guided at £895,000-plus.
Also re-available is a five-storey former restaurant and bar, with living accommodation, at 54 High Street, Old Portsmouth, which was guided at £850,000 - £900,000 and came freehold with vacant possession.
With sea views, a leasehold flat at Lee-on-the-Solent had a guide price of £135,000 - £145,000. The first-floor residence at Flat 1, Dolphin House, 12 Milvil Road, provides an ‘excellent opportunity’ for owner occupation or as an addition to an investment portfolio.
The next auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers, which started out in 1989 and is a member of Portsmouth Property Association, ends on 24 July, with bidding live from 22 July.
Lot entries close on 1 July, with the catalogue available from 5 July.