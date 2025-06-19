Community and charity are a classic combination in boat fishing competition

This year’s Sea Angling Classic – the largest UK boat fishing contest of its kind, fished over two days in The Solent – is bringing together competitors, the community and a unique charitable foundation.

The event, based out of Port Solent – run by Premier Marinas – will see almost 50 boat angling crews target five species of fish in the prolific Solent waters, while raising money for FreeSpirit – a community boat project which will serve as afloating platform to provide the proven wellbeing benefits of being on the water.

Organised by Chichester/ Emsworth-based Angling Spirit, the Sea Angling Classic is now its fourth year and competitors have been contributing not just to the FreeSpirit project through their entry fee but also each boat team has to complete a beach clean up in advance in order to be eligible.

Backed by a string of big name companies including Southampton-based Navico with its Lowrance brand, as a principal partner, pluscooler expert YETI and lifejacket specialist Crewsaver, headquartered in Gosport.

Competitors enjoy a social gathering after regsitration and the captain’s briefing

As the temperatures rose, so too did the anticipation as the boats began arriving in Port Solent for the obligatory checks and registration before the captain’s briefing, outlining the fishable area, the all-important rules plus details of how each crew could contribute to a crucial scientific research project on fish stocks in The Solent by a team from the University of Portsmouth.

Each crew was given a YETI LoadOut GoBox filled with goodies including Yeti tumblers, Lowrance dry bags, Mermaid Gin, Eagle Claw hooks, Premier Marina key float, flags, stickers and so much more.

Friday and Saturday will see the boats compete to land the three longest of five species – tope, smoothhound, rays, bass and black bream.

It all culminates on Sunday with a huge prizegiving where the champions will be crowned and walk away with the top prize of a cheque for £10,000 of Lowrance gear, Crewsaver champions-branded lifejackets, YETI custom painted gold winners’ tumblers and cool boxes, Mermaid gin and a Crewsaver boat, not to mention the coveted Sea Angling Classic trophy.

Registration at the Sea Angling Classic 2025 at Port Solent.

There will be prizes for the top 15 boats plus the longest of each species, best lady, best junior, best small boat (6.5m and under) and a prize for the best-placed Yamaha-powered boat. The prize table is worth a cool £65,000.

All are welcome at the spectacular prizegiving on Sunday in front of Wildwood at Port Solent from 12.30pm, which will feature the amazing Batala band and a fantastic raffle in aid of FreeSpirit.

The FreeSpirit boat project was conceived to provide everyone, regardless of age or ability to access the ocean for leisure, wellbeing and sustainability projects.

The main boat structure is expected to arrive in Port Solent on July 25th, where local apprentices will work on the build and completion.

The aim was to create a dynamic legacy that would have far reaching benefits, not only for learning in the construction and project management process but also, importantly, benefiting the wider local community.

The boat will have a capacity of 36 while ashore and 12 people plus three crew at sea.

Angling Spirit boss and event organiser Ross Honey said: “FreeSpirit is a unique initiative focused on the benefits of the being on the water to our physical and mental wellbeing.

“The Sea Angling Classic is now in its fourth year and is heartening to see so many crews taking part and donating to the cause, alongside our fabulous partners and sponsors, not to mention the skilled apprentices and the community at large.”

As a true community event, everyone is welcome to join the prizegiving, raffle and fun on Sunday afternoon.