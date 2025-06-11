Community energy project powers up with chance for locals to invest in solar

A Hampshire-based energy co-operative is giving local people the chance to invest in clean power – while earning a fair return.

Energise South Downs, a non-profit organisation, is launching its first community share offer on July 8, aiming to raise £302,000 to fund rooftop solar panels at three well-known sites across the region: Hayling Island Sailing Club, Britannia Reeves in Petersfield, and Energique in Alton.

The three installations will generate an estimated 270,000 kWh of clean electricity each year—cutting 54 tonnes of carbon annually, the equivalent of planting 2,100 trees.

Electricity generated will be used directly by the host sites to help bring down energy bills, decarbonise and reduce reliance on the national grid. At Broadway Park, a neighbouring over-50s community near Britannia Reeves, surplus energy will be shared, helping homeowners to cut household bills.

Anyone can invest from just £100, with shares priced at £1 each. Investors become members of Energise South Downs, with an equal say in how surplus income is used to benefit the wider community. The co-operative runs on a one member, one vote system, regardless of investment size.

Funds from electricity sales will support a community fund and provide investors with a target return of up to 5.5% per year. After around 20 years, ownership of the panels will be transferred to the host sites—providing free, clean energy for the remainder of the panels' lifespan.

“This is local power in local hands,” said Catriona Cockburn, CEO and Founder of Energise South Downs. “It’s a chance to take practical action on climate change, support the community, and earn a fair return.”

To celebrate the launch, a free event is being held at Churcher’s College Senior School in Petersfield on Tuesday, July 8, from 7 to 9pm. The evening will include a screening of We the Power—a Patagonia film about Europe’s citizen-led energy movement—plus talks from local sustainability leaders and a Q&A about the share offer. Tickets can be booked at Energise South Downs' website.

The investment opportunity is being run via ethical platform Ethex, and carries the Community Shares Standard Mark—a guarantee of good practice and transparency for investors.

The share offer will be open from Tuesday, July 8 until 5pm on September 30, or earlier if fully subscribed.

To find out more or register your interest, visit: www.esd.energy/share-offer-2025 or search Energise South Downs on Ethex.