Community group enjoys Fareham's Showcase
It was a beautifully busy event, with fun entertainment, an excellent array of community groups, and a good natured public who didn't run for the hills when we were singing along to ABBA.
£41.83 was raised for 'Group Activities For Visually Impaired Adults', and all was paid into the group's bank account by secretary Louise Hayes.
Thank you to our Mayor Pal Hayre, and everyone else who stopped for a chat.
And thank you to Janice, David, and Ed, who helped me manning our stall.
Our group is active within Fareham, Gosport, and Portsmouth, with regular walks and lunch, ten-pin-bowling and coffee, audio described films, and a fitness club.
To find out more about the group, please phone Graham on:
0790 8000 970
email:
or look at our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/GAFVIA/
