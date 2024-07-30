Community group enjoys Fareham's Showcase

By Louise HayesContributor
Published 30th Jul 2024, 09:59 BST
'Group Activities For Visually Impaired Adults', was delighted to be at Fareham's Community Showcase on 20th July 2024.

It was a beautifully busy event, with fun entertainment, an excellent array of community groups, and a good natured public who didn't run for the hills when we were singing along to ABBA.

£41.83 was raised for 'Group Activities For Visually Impaired Adults', and all was paid into the group's bank account by secretary Louise Hayes.

Thank you to our Mayor Pal Hayre, and everyone else who stopped for a chat.

Photo of volunteers Janice, Louise, and David, with Mayor Pal Hayre.Photo of volunteers Janice, Louise, and David, with Mayor Pal Hayre.
Photo of volunteers Janice, Louise, and David, with Mayor Pal Hayre.

And thank you to Janice, David, and Ed, who helped me manning our stall.

Our group is active within Fareham, Gosport, and Portsmouth, with regular walks and lunch, ten-pin-bowling and coffee, audio described films, and a fitness club.

To find out more about the group, please phone Graham on:

0790 8000 970

email:

[email protected]

or look at our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/GAFVIA/

