Community Kettle Launches Urgent Crowdfunder to Save Cosham Hub

A much-loved community initiative in Cosham has launched a final crowdfunder to raise £36,000 and avoid closure, following three years of broken promises and delays from Portsmouth City Council.

Community Kettle, based on Cosham High Street, provides hot meals, warm drinks, and a safe space for vulnerable residents. Despite being referred to by council members and supported by ward councillors, the volunteer-led group says it has received little meaningful support.

Founding director Nicole Heard said:

Volunteers Mary and Monty who believe in “Compassion in action”

“The last three years we’ve been continuously let down by the council. We raised £35,000 to convert a disused doggy day care into a hub, after being assured the funds would be matched. We received just £5,000—which was then paid back in full business rates.”

Local businesses including Plumbase and PMC, along with dedicated volunteers like John Bramble, helped build the hub. But after nearly a year of delays and multiple rewrites, the group received only partial funding for heating. A later application for Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding—intended to cover flooring, security cameras, and external coverage—was rejected after nine months, with the council stating the information was out of date.

“We understand the council has the right to make that decision,” Heard added, “but it’s unacceptable to keep volunteers waiting nine months and then expect hours of new evidence. We’re not a funded organisation—we’re a team of volunteers.”

The final blow came with another year of full business rates, while other groups received peppercorn rents or discretionary relief.

Team Kettle refuse to let broken promises and delays from the council silence a place that means so much to so many

Now, without urgent community support, Community Kettle says it will be forced to close its doors.

“We can’t change the council’s decision,” Heard said, “but we’ve decided to tell our story and ask our community for help—one last time.”

The crowdfunder, Keep the Kettle Boiling, aims to cover rent and final flooring costs. Donors will receive rewards and the knowledge they’re helping save a vital community space.

To support the campaign, visit