Community Puzzlethon to raise awareness and funds for hoarding disorder support

A unique fundraising event is coming to Hampshire on Saturday 8th November, as Red Squirrel, a non-for-profit organisation supporting people living with hoarding disorder, hosts a Puzzlethon to raise vital funds needed to run a 16-week Buried in Treasure course.

Hoarding disorder is recognised by the NHS as a mental health condition, affecting an estimated 1.2 million people in the UK. It can have a profound impact on wellbeing, often leaving people isolated and struggling to cope. Red Squirrel provides weekly support groups, workshops, and resources at heavily reduced cost to ensure help is accessible to all who need it.

The Puzzlethon will see teams come together on Saturday 8th November at The Ascension Church in Portsmouth to compete in a friendly challenge: completing a 500-piece puzzle in the fastest time.

Brigitte Hoare, Director and Founder from Red Squirrel said: “Hoarding disorder is often hidden, and people living with it can feel very alone. Whereas Puzzles are all about bringing people together, connecting over something positive, and spending time in a way that feels good.”

Brigitte added: “That is why we decided on a Puzzlethon, as it will be a unique event that brings people together in a positive way – to have fun, raise awareness, and support our ongoing work. Every puzzle piece completed represents a step towards reducing isolation and improving wellbeing.”

The event coincides with Occupational Therapist Week, celebrating the role of occupational therapy in supporting mental health, independence, and quality of life.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 8th November, from 2pm – 5pm

Location: Ascension Church, Stubbington Avenue, Portsmouth, PO2 0JG

Cost: £15 per team of up to 6 players

Activity: Community Puzzlethon Fundraiser – Who can complete 500 piece puzzle the quickest

How to Take Part: email [email protected] or visit help4hoarding.co.uk to register your team