Community rallies together to support local clinic House of Boo after devastating fire forces closure

Local medi-clinic and beauty destination House of Boo was left devastated following a fire that broke out on Thursday, July 3 in a residential flat on Lavant Street.

The blaze, which started in one of the roofs above the row of shops, is currently under investigation.

The fire has resulted in significant structural damage, forcing several businesses, including House of Boo, to vacate their premises – with no return possible in the near future.

House of Boo, owned by Rebecca Hallam, is known for offering a full range of beauty and aesthetic treatments all under one roof – from hair and nails to advanced skin rejuvenation and laser treatments. Sadly, the fire has resulted in the loss of almost all of the team of 12’s professional tools, equipment, stock and furnishings.

The aftermath of the blaze on Lavant Street, Petersfield.

To help recover from the devastating impact, the team has launched several support initiatives, and Rebecca is pleading for the community to show their support. The initiatives include:

GoFundMe Campaign

A fundraising page has been set up to help cover the cost of rebuilding, replacing essential equipment, and getting the clinic back on its feet: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-business-burned-down-but-im-not-giving-up

Amazon Wishlist

The House of Boo team before the devastating fire.

A carefully curated wishlist has been created for anyone who would like to send practical items to help the team reopen, from towels and treatment couches to small tools and salon essentials: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/I4YZ1KDU9IR9?ref_=wl_share

Donate In-Person via Capital Hair & Beauty

Items can also be dropped off locally at: Capital Hair & Beauty – Unit 19, The Admiral Park, Williams Rd, Portsmouth PO3 5NJ. These donations will be collected and delivered directly to House of Boo.

Rebecca and her team have secured a temporary space on the high street in Petersfield, thanks to Lisa Edwards Hair offering up their salon. However, with no equipment or stock, they are starting from scratch.

Rebecca said: “Heartbroken doesn’t even come close to how I’m feeling. Everything I worked for for over 10 years has gone. My heart goes out to all of the people who have lost their homes and businesses and a huge thank you goes out to the emergency services and fire crews who worked tirelessly to save what they could.

“I hate asking for help, I’ve built my business completely from scratch with my own money so asking for anything is not something I’m used to, never mind something I like doing. But sadly, the team and I really need support at this time. Whether it’s just sharing our social media posts or donating, everything will make a difference. I’m so grateful to everyone who has been supporting us this far.

"We’ve really seen the community rally together but we just need a little extra support. The outpouring of community support has already been hugely appreciated, and every contribution – big or small – makes a real difference."