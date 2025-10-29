Community spirit helps Portsmouth charity relocate at record speed

When your charity’s Library of Things holds nearly 700 items, getting an email saying you need to move within a month is not what anyone wants to see.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for Share (Portsmouth), that challenge turned into a remarkable story of teamwork and community spirit.

The small Portsmouth-based charity — home to Repair Café Portsmouth and the Portsmouth Library of Things — was recently told they would need to vacate their unit in Cascades Shopping Centre, which had been kindly provided on a rent-free basis. Under the agreement, they would need to move out if a paying tenant came forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cascades have been brilliant and even offered us another unit in the Centre,” explains Clare Seek, CEO of Share (Portsmouth). “But getting a new space ready and moving hundreds of Library items was a huge task — only made possible by the generosity and effort of local volunteers, all on a very tight timescale.”

Volunteers outside Repair Café Portsmouth & Portsmouth Library of Things new Hub in Kingswell Path, Cascades Shopping Centre.

That generosity came in spades. On one evening, over 700 items were transported through the shopping centre in just 45 minutes, thanks to a community-powered effort. Members of GoodGym Portsmouth — a group of locals who combine fitness with volunteering — joined forces with project volunteers, family, friends, and Library members to make it happen.

“It was incredible to see,” says Clare. “Everyone worked together so enthusiastically — and we even have a time-lapse video that’s been viewed more than 27,000 times on social media!”

Jen Stoneham, local co-ordinator of GoodGym said, “We’ve been supporters of Repair Cafe for a long time, and their mission to reduce waste really ties in with GoodGym's green ethos. When the team put a call out to help with the move, our volunteers jumped at the chance to lend a hand."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the support of the Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, Share (Portsmouth) was also able to cover the costs involved in decorating and adapting the new space to suit the needs of their projects. “Their support meant we could make the unit welcoming and fully functional without worrying about additional expenses,” Clare explains.

GoodGym Portsmouth volunteers

The charity’s new home is just 30 seconds from its previous location, now situated along Kingswell Path, among Cascades’ independent retailers. The team has already received a warm welcome from neighbouring businesses and visitors.

One visitor, Jo, who brought in a string of Christmas lights for repair, shared: “The other unit was great, but this one feels more homely and welcoming — it’s hard to believe they’ve only just moved in. It would have been awful to lose them from the city centre, and I’m so glad they were here to fix my lights instead of them ending up in the bin.”

Scott Griffiths, Centre Manager at Cascades, added: “We’re delighted to continue supporting Share (Portsmouth) and are so pleased they’re remaining part of the Cascades community. Their projects bring something truly special to the city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare hopes their experience will inspire others: “It’s been amazing to receive such tangible love and support from our community. I’d definitely encourage other charities or community projects to reach out to groups like GoodGym Portsmouth when they need practical help. Their energy and enthusiasm make such a difference — especially for indoor projects over the winter months.”

You can find the Portsmouth Library of Things and Repair Café Portsmouth in their new home on Kingswell Path inside Cascades Shopping Centre.

For more information, visit www.shareportsmouth.org.uk