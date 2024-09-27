Construction begins on 30 new homes in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Independent housebuilder Dandara has started construction on its latest development, The Springs, in Hambrook. Chichester, just six miles away, is widely considered one of Britain’s most beautiful areas, with buyers willing to pay up to 122% more to live near the Harbour.

The Springs, which was named by a pupil at Chidham Parochial School, will feature an exclusive selection of 30 two to four bedroom properties, nine of which will be affordable homes.

Each of the properties will include newly designed kitchens with high quality appliances and plenty of open plan living space. Modern bathrooms and energy efficient devices will be fitted throughout each home, keeping running costs low, whilst outside, buyers will find spacious gardens, perfect for entertaining.

Paul Ebbs, Managing Director at Dandara Southern, commented: “We’re very excited to have broken ground and launched off plan at The Springs. The area is in high demand due to its close proximity to the coast, the beautiful Chichester Harbour national landscape, and the nearby South Downs National Park. The development will help meet the growing need for homes in Chichester. Bringing affordable housing to a village like Hambrook allows us to invest in the local community and continue creating close-knit neighbourhoods.”

He continued: “Our homes at The Springs will be thoughtfully designed to cater to the diverse range of buyers in the area, offering a variety of options for everyone—from first time buyers to downsizers and families.”

With an ideal mix of coastal, city and countryside living, the village of Hambrook is suited to any lifestyle. Buyers will be able to enjoy the tranquil countryside location, with a variety of excellent nurseries and schools, and amenities such as a local shops, restaurants and cafes all a stone’s throw away in neighbouring villages.

Bustling cities are still well within reach, with quick transport links via the A27 and A29 to both Chichester (17 mins) and Portsmouth (22 mins). For commuters, Nutbourne station is a five-minute walk from the development, while Chichester train station runs regular direct services to Southampton and London.

For more information on The Springs or to view the available properties, please visit www.dandara.com/the-springs/ or call 01243 684 577.