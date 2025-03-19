Continuum appoints Andrew Pawson as CEO to lead next phase of growth
With nearly 40 years in the industry, Pawson has played a pivotal role in shaping Continuum’s future strategic direction. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the business as it continues to expand its portfolio.
Continuum’s portfolio includes The Real Mary King’s Close, named TripAdvisor’s “Best of the Best” UK Visitor Attraction for 2024, the Coronation Street Experience and Emmerdale Village Tour in partnership with ITV, along with Spinnaker Tower and more.
Pawson said: “It’s an honour to lead Continuum Attractions into its next chapter. Our teams are passionate about delivering unforgettable guest experiences, and I’m excited to continue to empower them to do just that. We have ambitious expansion plans and will be investing in innovative technologies to strengthening our position as the leader in story-driven experiences. This is what we do best."
Chair Sue Garland-Worthington OBE welcomed the appointment, stating: "Andrew’s leadership has already had a significant impact, and we are delighted to appoint him as CEO on a permanent basis. His deep industry expertise and commercial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to invest in a data-driven approach to guest engagement, whilst enhancing our renowned human-led storytelling."
Garland-Worthington leads the board alongside Judith Donovan CBE, former chair of the Eden Project amongst other major national attractions, and Andrew Marsden MStJ, one of the UK’s most respected business and brand strategists. The board is completed by Abigail Skipper and Emma Leckie, daughters of company founder, entrepreneur and philanthropist Ian Skipper OBE.
Ahead of Easter and the summer season, Continuum is hiring more team members at several of its attractions. Current vacancies can be seen here.