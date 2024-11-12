Cosham girls part in new Wicked movie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cosham schoolgirl will be on scree in the new Wicked movie set to be released this month.

Beau Harding, 11, who attends Highbury School in Cosham, filmed scenes for the film last year.

She travelled to the set near Oxford where a huge village was built.

She spent 2 hours in hair and makeup everyday and was fitted into her costume before being able to film her role alongside around 25 children from across the UK.

Beau Harding headshot

Beau played a munchkin and was given a munchkin mum and dad to film her scenes with.

As part of the film schedule She spent a day with star of the film Ariana Grande filming scenes.

Beau said: "It was really fun filming but it did rain a lot so we spent time in a big coach on the set so we were warm.

"Meeting Ariana Grande was amazing. She is so kind and lovely. She spent time filming with us kids and then gave every child a hug, we then sat with her and she she answered all our questions. I asked her if she wore her own brand of perfume as she smelt so pretty!