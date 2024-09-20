Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on for a major business expo welcoming organisations from across the region.

The Hampshire Business Show returns for the fifth time on Thursday, October 24 and the full line up of speakers has now been announced.

Professionals from across Hampshire will be able to learn from local industry experts with 14 keynote and seminar speakers covering everything from HR, Business Growth, Artificial Intelligence, finance and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some speakers include Zoe Hanson, former breakfast presenter at Heart Hampshire, who will be talking about how business owners can create their own podcasts, as well as former leader of Southampton City Council Daniel Fitzhenry, a speaker who will be showing professionals how to lead change in an evolving world.

Your World

The event is free to attend thanks to headline sponsor Zappie who are a Southampton based Managed Services Provider who have gained national recognition for their rapid growth over the last 18 months.

Founder of The Hampshire Business Show Josh Mitchell, who founded the event to connect businesses from around the region with the inaugural event in 2019.

Josh said: “The show is a place where a whole host of different businesses from across the region come to showcase what they do, make connections and contribute to the local economy. We are proud of the many stories we hear of new client/supplier relationships and collaborative relationships which are born as a result of the show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event showcases 100 exhibitors and expects around 800-1,000 attendees. The show has previously hosted keynote speakers such as The Apprentice star Baroness Karren Brady, The Apprentice winner Mark Wright and Dragons Den star Jenny Campbell.

Free tickets for the show can be booked atwww.hampshirebusinessshow.com