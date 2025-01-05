Couple changed their lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amy and Matt Sackman – Our Slimming World story story

Matt and I have been married for nearly 9 years and together for nearly 16! Throughout our relationship we have both had periods where one of us has lost weight or been through a health kick/yo-yo diet but we’ve not really ever worked together until now!My story begins in my childhood – I was a chubby child with a special penchant for sweet treats – especially chocolate. My family tried to support me by putting me on diets, limiting what foods were in the house, even signing me up to a gym at age 13. By the time I reached 15, I had already begun engaging in damaging behaviour around food and exercise – I went long periods of time without eating, spent 3 or 4 hours in the gym every day etc. My weight dropped substantially during this time – at 18, when I split with my long term boyfriend, I began binge eating and gained 6 stone in 6 months.

When I met Matt I was around 17 stone and he was around 14 stone. Matt had struggled with his weight on and off but had had success with Paul McKenna’s mindful eating. Matt has some sensory issues around food – there are certain flavours and textures that he doesn’t eat so his diet was mostly made up of processed foods such as bread, beans, cheese, waffles and other beige food!Throughout the many years that followed, we welcomed our two daughters, 7 years apart. During my first pregnancy, with Lilia, now 7, I had gestational diabetes.

Before with the old habits

I was 23 stone 12 at the start of my pregnancy. Testing my blood sugars before and after every meal took a mental toll – I was frightened to eat and severely limited my carbohydrate intake to control my blood sugars. I had a healthy baby but the habits remained – now, as well as binge eating (which I had continued doing throughout my 20’s in response to a stressful job teaching primary), I had also developed a list of “banned” or forbidden foods such as bread, potatoes, juice and pasta/rice – these were foods that filled me with fear, even as I ate cakes and chocolate liberally. I would go days without eating and then binge.

I lost 9 stone through fasting to try for baby two and, when it didn’t happen because I had caused my body to stop ovulating, I regained it all quickly and then some. Finally, I was diagnosed with non-purging bulimia and in April 2023, I started Slimming world whilst waiting for treatment – I was nearly 25 stone. In August 2023, after 3 years of trying, 4 months of Slimming World and two months of CBT, I became pregnant with baby number 2. I thought I had broken my body with my disordered eating but eating the Slimming World orld way put things back in harmony!After another diabetes pregnancy, I was a size 26/28 and feeling exhausted.

At 5 weeks post partum, I walked back into Carole’s group – I had been a member on and off at SW since my early 20’s but this time, I had had therapy to support me and I had an awareness that I hadn’t had before about disordered eating and eating disorders. I was also breastfeeding and I knew I needed to fuel my body effectively. Matt joined me after a month or two, combining the slimming world way of eating within our family. Due to timetables, we ended up at different groups and some weeks we had two slimmer of the week baskets between us!The diet worked so well for us in different ways – for me, with an eating disorder, being able to eat to my appetite regularly helped a great deal and I was able to reinforce the idea that I could lose weight despite incorporating potatoes, pasta, rice and bread (as a healthy extra!)

The amount of choice was key for both of us – Matt is able to eat foods he is comfortable with and make it work for him and I am able to eat the SW way and also non-dairy (as my breastfeeding baby, Willow, has Cow’s milk protein allergy).

Before joining Slimming World

The changes are unreal – Matt is so much happier and less tired and I am enjoying walking and exercising without pain and aches. Waking in the night with baby is easier and our energy levels are higher. I now instead of treating myself with food, I have been spoiling myself on Vinted – so far I am a comfortable size 20 and I am aiming for a 12/14 eventually – it is in reach! I am determined to reach target and use my experiences to help others as a SW consultant one day.Matt has lost 6.5 stone and is 2 stone from target. I have lost 7.5 stone and I am just under 7 stone from target and we are loving Food optimising.