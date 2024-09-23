Covers Gosport donates over £1,000 to local charity Sophie’s Legacy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Covers Timber & Builders Merchants in Gosport has donated £1,136 to Sophie’s Legacy, a local charity set up in memory of Sophie Fairall, who tragically passed away from cancer in 2021 at the age of 10.

Covers Timber & Builders Merchants in Gosport has donated £1,136 to Sophie’s Legacy, a local charity set up in memory of Sophie Fairall, who tragically passed away from cancer in 2021 at the age of 10.

The money was raised through a series of depot fundraising activities, including a ‘guess how many nails in a jar’ challenge, raffle, and generous donations from customers. These efforts generated £568, which Covers doubled through its company-wide match-funding initiative, bringing the total donation to £1,136.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie’s Legacy was established to honour the memory of Sophie and the change she wanted to see. Sophie was diagnosed with the rare childhood cancer Rhabdomyosarcoma in September 2020. Despite enduring nine rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy, she sadly passed away in September 2021, just one year after her diagnosis.

Sophie's Legacy was set up in honour of Sophie Fairall, who passed away when she was just aged 10.

Sophie hoped for hospitals to have play specialists available seven days a week, better food for children, and for parents to be fed while staying with their child. Sophie also wanted improved training for GPs and health professionals in childhood cancer, and an increase in the current 3% funding for childhood cancer research to improve treatments and outcomes for young patients.

The charity also supports families who have children in hospitals in Portsmouth and Southampton by funding snack and toiletry boxes, transport, emergency clothing, and more.

The money raised by Covers was presented to Charlotte Fairall, Sophie’s mother and CEO of Sophie’s Legacy, during a recent charity football match between Portsmouth Legends and a veteran Manchester United team, which also raised money for the charity.

Charlotte Fairall commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Simpson from Covers presenting Charlotte Fairall from Sophie Legacy with a cheque for £1,136

“We are so grateful when local businesses like Covers get involved and show their support for Sophie’s Legacy. Every penny raised goes towards continuing Sophie’s mission of making life a little better for children undergoing cancer treatment, as well as supporting their families. The generosity from companies and the local community means so much, and we are thankful for Covers Gosport’s fantastic effort.”

Anna Simpson, depot administrator and cashier at Covers in Gosport, arranged the fundraising activities and presented the cheque to Charlotte. She added:

“We are thrilled with the generosity of our customers and the support we’ve received in raising money for Sophie’s Legacy. This charity is very close to my heart, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who participated in the fundraising activities, contributing to help continue Sophie’s mission – your kindness is hugely appreciated.”

Donations to Sophie’s Legacy can be made by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Sophieslegacy