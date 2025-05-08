Crabbies Competition Returns for its 5th Year at Portchester Sailing Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The much-loved Crabbies Competition is back for its fifth annual outing on Sunday, 8th June 2025, at Portchester Sailing Club – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. Last year’s event drew over 400 enthusiastic participants and organisers look forward to welcoming the community once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This free "catch and release" event invites families and young anglers to enjoy a morning of fun-filled crabbing along the waterside. Registration opens from 8:00 AM, with lines, bait, and buckets provided at no cost if required! The competition officially kicks off at 10:00 AM and runs until noon, with a prize-giving ceremony at 12:45 PM. The event will reward the top 10 crabbers based on the greatest total weight of crabs caught with fantastic prizes from partners Lowrance, Crewsaver, and YETI!

Following the competition, a community coastal clean-up will take place at 1:00 PM, starting from Portchester Castle. Organised in partnership with Premier Marinas, Sea Angling Classic, and Veolia, the clean-up will help protect the local marine environment. Participants will be provided with litter bags, gloves, and pickers – and every full bag returned earns a raffle ticket for more Lowrance prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many young participants, the Crabbies Comp and the coastal clean-up offer a first chance to connect with nature and explore the marine life along our local shorelines. It’s not just about the fun of catching crabs or picking up litter — it’s a hands-on way to learn about the importance of respecting our waters, protecting wildlife, and caring for our coastal habitats through direct, meaningful action.

For many the Crabbies competition has been an introduction to the wonderful marine wildlife we have

Donations are welcome on the day to support FreeSpirit, a new purpose-built community boat that will enable people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the ocean, recreational activities and engage in sustainable practices. The community will benefit through access to boat excursions which can address a wide range of mental health challenges through active participation informed by different therapies, tailored to individual and group needs to promote their wellbeing.

For more information and to sign up, visit:

Come for the crabs, stay for the clean-up – and help make a difference in our community and shorelines!