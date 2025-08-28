CSG helps bring a smile to dental charity

A charity that seeks to improve oral health for people who lack access to regular dental services has received the backing of a leading waste management company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dentaid The Dental Charity has been handed a £600 boost from CSG through the business’ Community Chest scheme.

Dentaid, which is based in Southampton but operates nationally, has a fleet of 11 mobile dental units offering outreach services to people who are often left behind by the traditional healthcare system, including people experiencing homelessness, survivors of abuse, vulnerable women, families in poverty, fishing communities, refugees, cancer patients and people recovering from addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CSG, meanwhile, offers specialist waste services and has 30 bases across the UK, with its headquarters in nearby Fareham.

Sean Erwood, Corporate Fundraiser at Dentaid The Dental Charity, with Philip Boocock of CSG

Sean Erwood, Corporate Fundraiser at Dentaid The Dental Charity, said: “We are very grateful to CSG for their valuable support.

“We operate in familiar and trusted spaces - like soup kitchens, hostels and community centres – and aim to remove many of the barriers that prevent people from accessing dental care, allowing them to live lives free of toothache and other oral health issues.

“Our vital services cost a lot of money and we are reliant on the support of generous businesses and fundraisers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aim to spend 75% of every pound raised on directly providing dental care to those who need it most, so this donation will make a real difference.”

CSG helps households and organisations by offering a complete variety of services ranging from waste collection through to treatment, recovery and disposal of countless waste streams.

The business has been operational for more than nine decades and has experienced significant growth in recent years.

Daryl Tunningley, Marketing Manager at CSG, said: “Community Chest is one way in which we support good causes around our 30 UK bases – and we are proud to have already donated thousands of pounds in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good oral healthcare is something many of us take for granted, but there are many people who are left behind. Dentaid is providing an important service to help those are struggling with access and we’re delighted to be able to help.”

For more information, visit www.csg.co.uk