'Cycling the world, powered by purpose': Portsmouth man takes on biggest journey of his life

After years of traveling the world to help communities rebuild after disaster, I’m setting off on the biggest journey of my life: cycling around the world to raise money and awareness for children in remote communities who are still struggling in silence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This isn’t just about the adventure—every mile I ride is for a child who swims to school, a classroom that needs rebuilding, a family still waiting for hope. I’ve partnered with the Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation to turn this ride into something bigger than myself—because together, we can carry hope across oceans, mountains, and miles.

Hi, I’m Lewis. I’m 29 and from the Portsmouth, but I’ve rarely stayed in one place. Over the past few years, I’ve travelled to more than 36 countries, not just to see the world, but to serve it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve worked with NGOs, helping rebuild schools and homes destroyed by natural disasters—places where the world had moved on, but the people couldn’t. It was in those quiet moments, brick by brick, that I found my purpose: giving back.

Old town Portmouth. I’m not a cyclist, I like a challenge, this will be one massively but I get to see the world and make a change at the end of it

My journey has taken me underwater as a scuba dive master, across oceans on super yachts as a deckhand and chef, and into communities that welcomed me like family. The contrast between luxury and loss changed me. I saw what people truly need—and what truly matters.

Now, I’m about to begin the biggest adventure of my life: cycling around the world. Not just for the thrill, but to raise money and awareness for remote communities still struggling in silence.

Every mile I ride will help refurbish classrooms for kids who dream of learning again, and rebuild homes for families who lost everything. This ride isn’t just mine—it’s for them. For hope. For home. For humanity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why I Want to Cycle the World Raising Money for the Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation

Heart of Portmouth icon, where Lewis is from and leaving from to cycle to world

I’ve always believed that adventure and purpose can travel the same road. Cycling around the world is not just a physical challenge — it’s a way to connect with people, stories, and causes that matter. For me, this journey is about more than just exploring new landscapes; it’s about making a meaningful difference.

That’s why I’ve chosen to dedicate this ride to the Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation. The Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation helps children in some of the Philippines’ most hard-to-reach communities access education — often by providing them with something as simple and life-changing as a boat. Many kids in these areas have to swim just to get to school.

This foundation steps in with real, practical support that changes lives — boats, classrooms, bridges, scholarships — and most importantly, hope. By cycling the world, I hope to raise awareness and funds to support their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every kilometer I ride is a symbol of the distance children walk, swim, or paddle to reach their dreams. My journey will cross borders, but their journey crosses barriers — of poverty, geography, and inequality. I want to show that one person, one bike, one cause — can inspire real change.

If my ride can help build even one more boat or send one more child to school, then every climb, every flat tire, and every mile will be worth it.