D-Day 80: A 12-year-old's Perspective
D-Day 80 is the event that commemorates the thousands of valiant soldiers who risked their lives to the success of Operation Overlord that was to gain control of Normandy and make sure it's in the allies’ hands. France had been invaded by the Nazis and had lost much of its land. On the 6th of June 1944, 4000 soldiers lost their lives committing to the success of Operation Overlord. The Operation was a great success due to the fact that all the soldiers, pilots, sailors and cryptographers played their role.
Many schools were invited to take part in the D-Day 80 event and learn about what happened on this historic day.
Many students had their own relatives play a personal role in this event.
‘D-Day is special to me as my Grandmother played her own part in the war,’ remarked Remy, Year 7.
It was a very enjoyable experience; the people there talked about their own accounts of the war and the influential role that they played. The King, Prince William, and Prime Minister joined to make a speech! The Red Arrows were also there to commemorate, and what a sight that was!
“ The Red Arrows had a deafening noise, it was a magnificent sight to behold!” said Arnav, Year 7
Prior to this event, many people did know the main reasons behind D-Day or why it was important. But after this I think everyone had something to take away. These were people who had risked their lives so we wouldn’t live in a corrupt environment, men who had risked their lives in the heat of battle, women who had managed farms and manufactured planes. They truly are the definition of 'great'.
