D-Day 80: A 12-year-old's Perspective

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article was written by Rayan from Portsmouth Grammar School as part of the Portsmouth Youth News Day.

D-Day 80 is the event that commemorates the thousands of valiant soldiers who risked their lives to the success of Operation Overlord that was to gain control of Normandy and make sure it's in the allies’ hands. France had been invaded by the Nazis and had lost much of its land. On the 6th of June 1944, 4000 soldiers lost their lives committing to the success of Operation Overlord. The Operation was a great success due to the fact that all the soldiers, pilots, sailors and cryptographers played their role.

Many schools were invited to take part in the D-Day 80 event and learn about what happened on this historic day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many students had their own relatives play a personal role in this event.

Many schools were invited to take part in the D-Day 80 event and learn about what happened on this historic day

‘D-Day is special to me as my Grandmother played her own part in the war,’ remarked Remy, Year 7.

It was a very enjoyable experience; the people there talked about their own accounts of the war and the influential role that they played. The King, Prince William, and Prime Minister joined to make a speech! The Red Arrows were also there to commemorate, and what a sight that was!

“ The Red Arrows had a deafening noise, it was a magnificent sight to behold!” said Arnav, Year 7