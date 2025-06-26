Dancers get ready to represent Team England at Dance World Cup

Emsworth based dance company Samantha Jane Dance Company have very proudly been selected to represent Team England at the Dance World Cup in July 2025 held in Burgos, Spain. It is an 11 day competition which over 9,000 dancers from over 54 countries compete.

Samantha Jane Dance Company run classes from their Emsworth studio for dancers of all ages and abilities but their competitive team dancers range from 9-18. They specialise in elite performances and competitions and travel nationwide to compete, boasting many national titles wins in both solo and team competitions.

SJDC represented Team England at the 2021 and 2022 Dance World Cup, returning home with multiple gold medals and world champion titles. This year they have managed to qualify dances in 19 different categories for the 2025 competition. "Our participation in the Dance World Cup is not just a personal endeavour; it is a testament to our dancers dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence in the art of dance. Our dancers have been training all year for this competition and we can't wait to compete once again on the world stage and represent Team England." noted Samatha Watson, Principal.

We would like to thank our main sponsors Cap City London, a leading cosmetic, dentistry and facial aesthetics clinic based in the city of London, established over 20 years ago. Caring advice and extensive treatments from trusted professionals and industry leading experts.

If you would like to find out more about Samantha Jane Dance Company and follow their Dance World Cup journey please visit their instagram page or website www.samanthajanedancecompany.co.uk