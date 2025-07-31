Daniel, James, Ioanna, Steff and Dee from Hampshire represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Daniel Collett, music student, James Hallows, engineer, Ioanna Trifidou, pharmacy technician, Steff Trifidou, pharmacy technician, Dee Wright, student are all from Hampshire and are with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, they are immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, the individual groups reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full of anticipation asthey got ready to leave for the adventure, Daniel said “I’m really excited to hang out with people of other cultures and the Portuguese Scouts particularly. It’ll be exciting to meet a mixture of people."

Daniel is looking forward to hanging out with people from other cultures

Ioanna said “I went on a Scout trip to South Korea in 2023 and it made me want to experience more international adventures. It’s a pathway to cultural discovery. When I’m in Portugal I’m going to explore some local villages and really try and find out about the country and its people”

Steff said “I want to meet new friends from right around the world and find out how Scouts is different in other countries - the further away the better. As part of the Moot, I’m on an expedition to the history of Portuguese Royalty, a great opportunity to find out more about the country’s culture”

Dee said “There is a real buzz around this event. I am excited to learn about the other Moot participants - their cultures and histories. As part of the Moot, I am visiting Maderia which is a whole new place to me. I can’t wait to be part of the Moot experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James is a Scout volunteer helping to run the event. Volunteering has brought James many opportunities, but being able to be part of this international adventure and provide a chance for the young adults of Scouting to take part in this unique experience has them filled with excitement.

Dee said there is a real buzz around the place

With the final preparations complete James said “This is the first international Scout Event I am taking part in as part of the volunteer support team. I want to make loads of new friends from around the world, learn new skills and learn something of their cultures and have a whole load of fun. I am so looking forward to helping the participants have a great time, learn new skills and get the best out of the experience”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished the Hampshire ambassadors well prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Daniel, James, Ioanna, Steff, Dee and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

‘’We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.’’