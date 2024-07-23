Day of walking and cycling helps preserve our churches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

By Mike Bridgman, Portsmouth area co-ordinator, Ride and Stride

Nearly every time we go for a walk or a bike ride, we pass ancient and historic churches that have stood for hundreds of years.

They are often still the centre of their communities in the towns and villages we love to walk or cycle through, and many still overflow with activities for all. However, sometimes those beautiful buildings fall into disrepair, and – in a few cases – have to close, as the volunteers in that congregation are unable to afford their upkeep.

But all is not lost. The Hampshire and the Islands Historic Churches Trust (HIHCT) was formed in 1988 to help churches of historic or architectural interest in the county and the Isle of Wight.

Mike Bridgman with others at last year's Ride and Stride, eating cake at St Luke's, Southsea

The HIHCT is a non-denominational charity that offers grants to repair, maintain, or develop their church buildings, when and where needed. We are all volunteers and we do our best to give as generously as we can.

Our money comes mostly from a single annual event – the Ride and Stride – which takes place on the second Saturday in September each year.

People from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight fundraise, mainly by cycling or walking between as many churches as they can and asking others to sponsor their efforts. We have also seen participants using mobility scooters, running, canoeing, on horseback, or using buses or cars. Either way, it’s fun and easy to do.

I have taken part in the Ride and Stride for around 15 years now, and for the last 10 years have been area co-ordinator for the Portsmouth churches taking part.

My wife, Maggi, and I, together with other church friends, have visited some remarkable and spectacular local churches – from one with Jane Austen’s relatives in the graveyard, to one filled with cast iron pillars, to one built by shipwrights from Portsmouth Dockyard.

We’re always met with great warmth by some wonderful individuals, who are only too glad to show off their particular churches. They offer refreshment and hospitality to the many visitors who turn up on the day.

This year’s Ride and Stride will be on Saturday 14th September between 10am and 6pm. If you would like to take part and would like to know which churches near you will be open please check the HIHCT website: www.hihct.org.uk/ride-and-stride.