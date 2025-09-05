Dementia-inclusive Green Letter Day experience to be held on the River Solent in Portsmouth

Boat trip on 17 September will help bring a sense of freedom and connection with nature and the outdoors to people in Portsmouth living with dementia and their companions

Charity, Dementia Adventure’s, first boat trip Green Letter Day experience will be held in Portsmouth for people living with dementia, their families and carers on Wednesday September 17.

Sailing from Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quay, the boat trip will give them the opportunity to experience the freedom and wellbeing that time on the water brings in a safe, supported and accessible environment.

Offering an unforgettable experience, each booking is for two people - one person living with dementia and their companion - who will be supported on the day by a team of Dementia Adventure staff and volunteers.

Dementia Adventure is launching 'Green Letter Da' boat trips as dementia-inclusive days out in Portsmouth

The boat trip is run in partnership with Wetwheels Foundation to bring fresh sea air, a sense of freedom and a unique connection to nature — all in a welcoming, relaxing environment. Furthermore, they will have a chance to take the helm of the boat or simply sit back and enjoy the ride.

Included in the trip, there will also be a visit to the iconic Spinnaker Tower where guests can relax, take in the stunning views and enjoy a delicious cream tea in its cafe.

Fiona Petit, Chief Executive at Dementia Adventure, said, “We know how powerful time on the water can be for wellbeing — the sensation of fresh air and open space gives people a sense of freedom and joy. Our Green Letter Day boat trips create a space for people living with dementia and those who support them to share positive moments and make new memories together.”

Dementia Adventure’s Green Letter Day experiences are all designed around the revitalising power of nature and the great outdoors, reflecting the ethos of charity, which is dedicated to enhancing the lives of those affected by dementia through nature-based activities.

Green Letter Days run by Dementia Adventure offer safe and secure days out for people living with dementia and their families

They include a variety of days out and at-home experiences across the UK for families impacted by dementia to choose from including golf, cricket, tennis, picnics, nature walks, gardening and flower arranging, which are specifically designed to create a safe and relaxing space for people with dementia.

Tickets for most Green Letter Days are free. Whilst Dementia Adventure receives voluntary income and gifts-in-kind to help them deliver some experiences, some Green Letter Days require a small charge to cover essential costs only, keeping the events as accessible as possible.

It is estimated that 982,000 people live with dementia in the UK, a number expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040. Many people with dementia can find their worlds become smaller whereby the boundaries to their social opportunities and physical activities narrow over time, limiting their enjoyment of past passions and social connections.

Green Letter Days have been set up to overcome this by designing inclusive and interactive ‘adventures’ that encourage social inclusion and improve mental health for those living with dementia and their family, friends and carers whose lives can be greatly impacted too.

Tickets for the boat trip in Portsmouth are at cost price of £90 each – just enough to cover the expense of running the day, with no profit made, and include the cream tea.

To book please visit www.dementiaadventure.org/green-letter-days/all-aboard