A fantastic opportunity to be part of a new drama group which has been set up in Denmead. We are hoping to put on our first production, a murder mystery, later this year but are looking for a Treasurer and a Secretary. You don't have to live in Denmead to be a part of this exciting new venture.

If you have a few spare hours & are interested in helping to secure the future of the Denmead Players, please get in touch. The Treasurer will look after member/patrons subscriptions and prepare an annual financial statement. The Secretary will take notes/Minutes at infrequent committee meetings, book venues, etc.

Your support could make all the difference so help us grow by spreading the word. You DON'T have to live in Denmead to become a member or helper. Contact by emailing - [email protected]