Derelict Portsmouth amusement arcade transformed into vibrant cultural community hub

Portsmouth has launched a vibrant new creative hub, set to empower young people in the heart of the city.

Playland Creative Hub is a joint venture between national youth arts charity Artswork and Portsmouth Creates, a community interest company that works to make arts and culture accessible across the city.

The two organisations have transformed the former Playland Amusement Arcade at the top of Commercial Road into a two-storey space - Create at Playland and Playland - both designed to champion community engagement, drive creative business growth and youth empowerment in the heart of the city.

On the ground floor, Playland is a creative venue designed and run by young people who are supported by Artswork. It provides a safe environment where young people across the city can influence the development of the space, experiment with creative ideas, and shape their own future.

Upstairs, Create at Playland, run by Portsmouth Creates, provides workspaces for micro and small creative businesses. These businesses support the youth programmes downstairs by offering skills development, work experience and career pathways into the creative industries – helping to grow Portsmouth’s creative economy and strengthen the city’s creative workforce.

This vital infrastructure provides an accessible route into employability, skills development and job creation for more young people in the area.

“Playland Creative Hub is an important addition to Portsmouth’s cultural landscape. It creates vital opportunities for young people to prepare for employment, while supporting small creative businesses to grow,” said Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Regeneration and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council.

“Together, these spaces form a supportive ecosystem that enables participation, builds ability and strengthens our city’s creative economy.”

Alex Man, Playland participant said: “I found I was always going outside of Portsmouth to be creative. When I was growing up there was not much around. Recently when I've come back home, after university, I found that this space has been a relief for me as a creative, because I am able to develop myself.”

The hub officially launched on October 9, welcoming young creatives, community leaders and artists from across the region.

Guests were entertained by a live performance and an art installation exploring Playland’s history, all led and created by the young people running Playland. There was also an opportunity to explore both spaces and to hear a message from Artswork’s new Patron, HRH Princess Eugenie. Catering for the event was provided by students from City of Portsmouth College, ensuring young people played a role in every part of the launch.

Annabel Cook, Deputy Chief Executive at Artswork, said: “This new creative hub represents a real opportunity for young people in Portsmouth to step forward and take ownership. The space is starting to take shape thanks to the efforts of the young people involved and we are excited to see how it develops in the future.”

Gemma Nichols, CEO of Portsmouth Creates, added: “Our vision is to help shape Portsmouth’s creative future by providing spaces where young people can collaborate with established creatives, share ideas and build essential skills for their careers.

“Playland Creative Hub will shine a light on the wealth of talent in our city, while creating accessible pathways into the creative industries and helping to retain homegrown talent here in Portsmouth.”

For more information on the youth-led venue Downstairs visit www.artswork.org.uk

For more information on the creative space upstairs, visit www.portsmouthcreates.co.uk