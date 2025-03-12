Dino-mite school giveaway! South Coast, get ready!

Two lucky schools in Dorset or Hampshire will win a FREE, unforgettable visit from some adorable baby dinosaurs! Education Group is launching their competition today with a brilliant prize of a free Dinosaur and Fossil Dig workshop for two lucky schools. Who will be brave enough to meet Mia, the baby triceratops, and Dino-Dot, the baby velociraptor, stars of Education Group’s immersive workshop? Parents, teachers and community members, rally your troops! Vote for your favourite local school now using this link https://bit.ly/3R0JZcZ Teachers, you get 6 times the vote so click now!

The workshops bring the Jurassic era to life, sparking wide-eyed wonder and igniting imaginations in every class. The workshops are one of Education Group’s best sellers. Teachers and children love the learning experience, as reported in one of their latest visits.

“We had a special visitor in school today. Mia the baby triceratops came to Stoneydelph to help us to learn all about dinosaurs. The children loved being palaeontologists hunting for fossils and giving Mia a friendly stroke. Thank you to Andy at Education Group for a fabulous day.”3 March 2025, Stoneydelph Primary School

Matt Smith, Director of Education Group, is excited to launch the competition. He set the workshop company up after completing his music degree back in 1996, and it has since gone from strength to strength. Education Group now works with over 3,000 schools across the UK each year, often visiting up to 50 in a day. As well as dinosaur workshops, the company offers 40 other types covering science, history, craft, drumming and cutting-edge Virtual Reality workshops.

Brave children meeting our animatronic dinosaurs

Matt said, “It is so rewarding seeing the delight on the children’s faces when they meet our realistic dinosaurs. The learning happens whilst the children are having fun.

“I started out by visiting schools on my bike; we now work across the whole country! The feedback we get is always really positive, and we’re constantly improving our workshops. Also over 75% of schools rebook with us year on year, so we know we do a good job.”

If you would like to enter the competition for your school visit educationgroup.co.uk, or their social media pages.

