Dip a Day for cleaner water

Chantelle, a local activist is dipping every day this October for healthier seas.

A local woman who has previously completed the Surfers Against Sewage challege is set to do it again this October. Chantelle Wyatt, a local diver is fed up with the state of the sea and of the decaying quality of her local coastline.

She has literally just had a baby and is keen to make a difference so that her daughter and other future generations get to experience the sea and all that she loves about it.

The challenge is to dip every day for the whole month of October and with the weather changing and water cooler it is no easy task.

Chantelle says that she is passionate about changing the state of the sea and will support in any way she can efforts to change. She is a member of the local swim group, The tipsy Dippers. A group of lovely women to dip weekly in Southsea and who have seen for themselves that difference in the water over the past few years. The group all support eachother to access the sea for well being swims every weekend and have had enough of red ticks or published concerns about weather or not it is safe to swim. Enough s enough they say.