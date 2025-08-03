Discover a career like no other at the Southampton International Boat Show’s Careers & Apprenticeship Evening

Meet employers and training providers ready to help you find your place in the marine industry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you considering your next move after school or college? Thinking about switching careers? Curious about what it’s like to work on the water, beside it, or behind the scenes in one of the UK’s most exciting and dynamic industries?

Then don’t miss the British Marine Careers & Apprenticeship Evening, taking place on Tuesday 23 September 2025 at the Voco Southampton by IHG (previously the Holiday Inn), 4-7PM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're a student, parent, teacher or job seeker, this free event is your gateway to the world of marine careers – PLUS every attendee receives a FREE ticket to the Southampton International Boat Show!

Southampton International Boat Show

This inspiring evening gives you the chance to meet face-to-face with leading marine employers, training providers, and organisations helping people of all ages and backgrounds launch their maritime careers. From marine engineering and boatbuilding to sailing, hospitality, logistics and more, there’s a sea of opportunity to explore.

What you’ll discover

The Careers & Apprenticeship Evening is designed to open your eyes to the wide variety of routes into the marine sector. You’ll gain first-hand advice on how to get started, with experts on hand to explain the different training options and apprenticeship opportunities available – whether you’re finishing school, looking to change direction, or returning to work.

The event offers tailored insights for students, career changers, teachers, and parents alike. You’ll have the chance to ask questions, hear inspiring real-life stories, and learn about the day-to-day roles across the sector – from engineering and boat design to sailing, customer service, logistics, and marine operations. It’s a unique opportunity to explore everything the industry has to offer – all under one roof, and all in one evening.

Southampton International Boat Show

Who will be there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event will bring together 15 companies and training providers from across the marine sector, with experts from:

Searegs

Marine Society & Sea Cadets

Bournemouth & Poole College

Carnival UK Maritime

City College Southampton / South Hampshire College Group

Berthon Boat Company Ltd

Tall Ships Youth Trust

Maritime and Transport Careers Programme (MTCP)

Brockenhurst College

Solent AC and Warsash Maritime School

Royal Navy

Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA)

UKSA

Rockley Watersports

Landau

“I am always excited to support British Marine’s careers fair at the Southampton International Boat Show. It’s a great opportunity to highlight Berthon’s award-winning apprenticeship programme and showcase the fantastic and diverse industry we work in to school children, college students, and teachers,” said Keith Longman, Yard Manager at Berthon Boat Company Ltd.

Southampton International Boat Show

Free Southampton International Boat Show Ticket!

There’s no age limit to attending the evening event and all attendees will receive a complimentary ticket to the Southampton International Boat Show, valid for any day between 24–28 September 2025. It's the perfect way to see the industry in action and get inspired by the incredible opportunities and people that make it happen.

Manj Mahey, Training Manager at British Marine, said: “This event provides a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the variety of exciting career paths available in the marine industry. Whether you’re exploring your first job or looking for a fresh start, you’ll come away from the evening with real knowledge, useful contacts, and the confidence to take the next step.”

For more information and to register your interest, visit: https://www.britishmarine.co.uk/events/southampton-international-boat-show/discover-your-future-marine-industry