Dog expert's urgent warning to Portsmouth owners over common walking habit that could seriously harm your pet

Jo Middleton is issuing this urgent warning - Animal News Agency

Dog owners in Portsmouth are being urged to urgently rethink how they walk their four-legged friends, as leading canine welfare expert Jo Middleton issues a stark warning about the hidden dangers of using collars and leads.

Jo is the owner of Canine Principles — an ethical learning platform dedicated to dog behaviour and welfare — and she is sounding the alarm over everyday habits that could be quietly harming dogs across the UK.

“Most owners love their dogs dearly, but many don’t realise that using a collar and lead on walks could be causing their pet real, lasting pain,” she warns.

She explains that while collars are fine for carrying ID tags, they should not be used for walking or training. “The neck is a delicate area. Pulling against a collar puts continuous pressure on critical parts like the trachea, oesophagus, thyroid gland, and even the spinal cord,” she says.

Are you walking your dog dangerously? Animal News Agency

Veterinary professionals frequently see the long-term effects of this stress: from tracheal collapse and thyroid dysfunction to bruising and nerve damage. A sudden lunge toward a squirrel or another dog can create a whiplash effect, with serious consequences.

The risks are further compounded with slip leads — looped leads that tighten around the neck when a dog pulls.

While often marketed as quick and convenient tools for handling dogs, slip leads can cause irreparable damage. The tightening action concentrates pressure directly on the neck and can also lead to dangerously increased intraocular pressure (IOP) — the pressure inside a dog’s eyes — contributing to eye conditions like glaucoma or retinal damage.

As well as that, the skin on a dog’s neck is thinner and more sensitive than other parts of their body, so the friction and force applied by both slip leads and traditional neck collars can result in abrasions and sores.

Heartbreakingly dogs often hide discomfort well, so these injuries may go unnoticed until significant damage has occurred.

The risks increase drastically with aversive tools such as prong, choke, or chain collars — some of which are still legally sold in the UK. These devices, Jo says, “can cause trauma, scarring, and even trigger panic responses in dogs, making behaviour worse rather than better.”

Instead, Canine Principles is urging pet owners to switch to Y-shaped harnesses, which distribute pressure more evenly across a dog’s chest and back, eliminating dangerous strain on the neck.

“It’s not just about avoiding harm. A well-fitted harness actually makes training easier, because your dog feels more comfortable and secure,” Jo explains. “Contrary to popular myth, harnesses don’t encourage pulling — poor training does.”

But she warns not all harnesses are created equal. “Avoid anything that tightens when your dog pulls, or that restricts movement in the shoulders or elbows. Those just replace one problem with another.”

Top tips for safer walks:

Choose a Y-shaped harness with a front and top clip.

Avoid harnesses that tighten or include straps across the chest.

Skip head harnesses, which can cause discomfort or neck strain.

Use positive reinforcement to teach loose-lead walking, instead of relying on physical control.

Jo Middleton and her team at Canine Principles have spent years educating dog professionals and pet parents alike through courses grounded in ethics, empathy, and science. Their message is clear: the right gear, combined with kind training methods, can dramatically improve a dog’s quality of life — and deepen the bond between dog and human.

“This is about protecting the dogs we love,” she added. “It’s a simple change with a huge impact.”

To learn more about kind, science-backed training visit: www.canineprinciples.com